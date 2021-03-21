Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

'Incredible Moment' as Widow of Republican Congressman-Elect Wins Special Election for His Seat

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 21, 2021 at 9:25am
Mewe Share P Share

Amid broad support that included endorsements from former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, Republican  Julia Letlow on Saturday won a special election to fill the House seat her late husband, Luke Letlow, would have assumed.

Luke Letlow won a runoff election in the Pelican State’s 5th Congressional District race in December, but died later that month after having been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 41.

Julia Letlow, 40, defeated 11 other candidates, according to Fox News. She polled 65 percent of the vote. The second-place candidate received 27 percent of the vote.

TRENDING: Arizona Commits to Full Hand Recount, 'Broad and Detailed' Audit of Machines

“This is an incredible moment, and it is truly hard to put into words,” Letlow said in a statement after her victory was announced.

“What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana’s 5th District,” she said.

Letlow will be Louisiana’s first GOP congresswoman.

Will this help House Republicans rein in Nancy Pelosi?

Trump issued an endorsement for Letlow on March 10.

“Julia Letlow, a wonderful and talented person who is the widow of U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow, is running for Congress in Louisiana-5 at the urging of so many people who know her so very well. She is Pro-Life and strong on Crime, the Border, loves our Military, our Vets, and will always protect our cherished Second Amendment. Julia, who is so outstanding, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. The Great State of Louisiana will be thrilled!” Trump said in the statement on his website.

Pence’s Twitter post endorsing Letlow said she was “unapologetically pro-life, strong on Crime, and honors and respects our Military.”

RELATED: Report: Biden Prepping a Massive New Spending Package That Dwarfs the $1.9 Trillion COVID Bill


House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Letlow “offered a message that united Louisiana voters and defied predictions by winning this special election outright with a clear majority — a remarkable accomplishment among a field of 12 candidates.”

“As Julia succeeds her late husband and our friend, Luke, we look forward to welcoming her to Congress, where her expertise in higher education will help us continue to deliver solutions for America,” he said.

Other major Republican figures offered congratulations after Letlow’s victory.

Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards also congratulated Julia Letlow.

“She has continued to exemplify strength, determination and tenacity in the wake of a terrible tragedy. I know that these same characteristics that got her through the last few months will make her an excellent advocate for Louisiana in Washington, D.C.,” Edwards said in a statement.

“Some people are more focused on agriculture; some people want infrastructure,” Letlow said in talking about her campaign, according to The Washington Post. “We just want opportunity for our children.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Report: Biden Prepping a Massive New Spending Package That Dwarfs the $1.9 Trillion COVID Bill
Trump Says Republicans 'Need Better Leadership Than Mitch McConnell'
Trump Slams Biden in Statement: He 'Turned a National Triumph Into a National Disaster'
Report: Border Patrol Releasing Illegal Border Crossers Into US Without Even Giving Them a Court Date
Photos from Inside Biden's Border Shelters Have Finally Emerged: 'Terrible Conditions for the Children'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×