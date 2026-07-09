Share
News
The crest on the jacket of a New York City police officer while on patrol on May 19, 2011.
The crest on the jacket of a New York City police officer while on patrol on May 19, 2011. (tillsonburg / Getty Images)

Incredible Video: Hero NYPD Officer Rescues Distressed Woman from Jumping Off Brooklyn Bridge

 By Joe Saunders  July 9, 2026 at 2:43pm
Share

Police officers spend their lives protecting innocent people from criminals, and yet sometimes it might be harder to protect the people they serve from themselves.

But cops can do that too, as a New York City police officer demonstrated Wednesday when managing to keep a distraught woman from plunging to her death from the city’s iconic Brooklyn Bridge.

And in video that’s sweeping social media, his body camera captured every nerve-wracking word.

On the social media platform X, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch’s post alone drew almost 200,000 views by Thursday evening.

It showed a moment, Tisch wrote, that will “take your breath away.”

A Fox News post about the hour-long operation, meanwhile, had 80,000 views.

The incident began about 7:30 p.m. when police responded to reports of the woman on the bridge.

Officers climbed to where the woman was sitting, and one who identified himself as “Chris” set to work talking her down.

Related:
NYPD Officer Jumps on Top of Vehicle and Shoots Suspect Who Hit Multiple Officers

“What’s happening today?” he asked. “That’s why I’m up here right now. I genuinely care. I do.”

The woman’s replies have been edited out, but the officer’s reasoning resonates: Whatever drove her to the edge of suicide, her death is not the answer.

“It’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem,” he said. “It really is.”

He stressed that help is available.

“We have services we can get you to,” he said.

And he aimed to close down the idea that there is anything courageous about killing yourself.

“The strongest thing you can do right now is accept help. I promise you. That’s the strongest thing you can do.”

Eventually, it worked. As the sun set on the drama, police officers — with “Chris” in the lead — managed to get the woman from her perilous position and into the arms of help.

“I got you,” he said. “Everything’s going to be okay. You’re not in trouble.”

Social media responses were almost uniform in praising the officers.

And naturally, there were some attacking the city’s cop-bashing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his anti-police agenda.


The normally tough-talking Tisch avoided politics in her post, and simply focused on praising her police:

“The care, courage, and compassion these officers showed was just extraordinary,” she wrote. “May God bless them.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




CNN Needs Trauma Counselors - Paramount Looking to Actual Journalist Bari Weiss to Lead Both CNN and CBS News After Merger
Incredible Video: Hero NYPD Officer Rescues Distressed Woman from Jumping Off Brooklyn Bridge
Bombshell: Platner Girlfriend Says He Would Secretly Remove Condoms During Sex When She Wasn't on Birth Control
TPS Haitian Suspected of Murder Was Let Go, Days Later Video Caught Him Hammer Murdering a Mother of 2
Trans Maniac Who Worked for Dem Campaign Calls for Anti-GOP Death Squads Targeting 'The Animals That Make Up MAGA'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation