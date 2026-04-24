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Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to media while touring tornado damage Friday in a neighborhood that was damaged by a tornado Thursday in Enid, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to media while touring tornado damage Friday in a neighborhood that was damaged by a tornado Thursday in Enid, Oklahoma. (Alonzo Adams / AP; Alonzo Adams / AP )

Incredible Video: Skycam Catches Massive Tornado Narrowly Missing Oklahoma Town During Violent Storm Outbreak

 By Bryan Chai  April 24, 2026 at 4:38pm
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A cluster of tornadoes set down in Oklahoma Thursday — and there’s some harrowing video to showcase the raw power of nature.

According to the Associated Press, the Sooner State was battered with tornadoes, ravaging homes and neighborhoods — though lives were largely spared.

Enid, Oklahoma, bore the brunt of the destruction from a monstrous EF-4 tornado.

The Associated Press reported that the tornado “was on the ground for 9 miles … packing winds of 170 to 175 mph and measuring 500 yards across at its widest.”

Across the tornado’s 30-40 minute duration, it ravaged at least 40 homes. Some were even blown off their foundations.

Thankfully, no deaths had been reported.

“Usually when we come to a neighborhood that’s been hit this bad, there’s one or two deaths,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday. “We’re just so thankful there wasn’t a loss of life.”

(Some minor injuries did occur, the AP reported.)

“People around here have a plan,” said Rick Smith, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

It’s important to have a plan living in a place where tornadoes can touch down, but sometimes even the best laid plans can’t do much in the face of the sheer power of nature.

Just look at some of these videos:

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One viral video making the rounds on social media shows a time-lapse of the tornado, showcasing its size and scope against Enid’s skyline — and how close Enid came to a much more catastrophic result.

Another viral video purported to show the tornado touching down right near Vance Air Force Base.

The Oklahoman also shared several photos showing the harrowing aftermath of the tornado, including downed trees and destroyed homes.

Other clips on social media showed videographers getting gut-wrenchingly close to the tornado:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

As one meteorologist told The Associated Press: “If you start seeing things like this, you know it’s a violent tornado.”

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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