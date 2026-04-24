Incredible Video: Skycam Catches Massive Tornado Narrowly Missing Oklahoma Town During Violent Storm Outbreak

A cluster of tornadoes set down in Oklahoma Thursday — and there’s some harrowing video to showcase the raw power of nature.

According to the Associated Press, the Sooner State was battered with tornadoes, ravaging homes and neighborhoods — though lives were largely spared.

Enid, Oklahoma, bore the brunt of the destruction from a monstrous EF-4 tornado.

The Associated Press reported that the tornado “was on the ground for 9 miles … packing winds of 170 to 175 mph and measuring 500 yards across at its widest.”

Across the tornado’s 30-40 minute duration, it ravaged at least 40 homes. Some were even blown off their foundations.

Thankfully, no deaths had been reported.

“Usually when we come to a neighborhood that’s been hit this bad, there’s one or two deaths,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday. “We’re just so thankful there wasn’t a loss of life.”

(Some minor injuries did occur, the AP reported.)

“People around here have a plan,” said Rick Smith, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

It’s important to have a plan living in a place where tornadoes can touch down, but sometimes even the best laid plans can’t do much in the face of the sheer power of nature.

Just look at some of these videos:

Incredible hyper-lapse video of a large tornado moving across south Enid, Oklahoma! Captured with our Enid cam, you will see the tornado disappear into a curtain of hail only to remerge moments later! #okwx @KOCOMichael @NWSNorman @KOCOdamonlane@MikeMorganKFOR pic.twitter.com/emqC0umjYf — Okcweather (@okcweatherpics) April 24, 2026

One viral video making the rounds on social media shows a time-lapse of the tornado, showcasing its size and scope against Enid’s skyline — and how close Enid came to a much more catastrophic result.

Another viral video purported to show the tornado touching down right near Vance Air Force Base.

🚨 Massive tornado as it moved near Vance Air Force Base, OK. #okwx

🎥: Joshua O’Reilly pic.twitter.com/iR5NnFYsEs — Scott 🇺🇸 (@RandomHeroWX) April 24, 2026

The Oklahoman also shared several photos showing the harrowing aftermath of the tornado, including downed trees and destroyed homes.

Other clips on social media showed videographers getting gut-wrenchingly close to the tornado:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as additional footage from earlier during the Tornado Emergency shows a violent tornado passing dangerously close to multiple people filming as it strikes near or at Vance Air Force Base in Enid Oklahoma. Dozens of reports indicate numerous buildings have been… pic.twitter.com/PzIvN80qSn — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 24, 2026

As one meteorologist told The Associated Press: “If you start seeing things like this, you know it’s a violent tornado.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.