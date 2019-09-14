Incredibly Strange Video Shows 2 Men Pushing Body in Shopping Cart Through Streets of NYC

An incredibly strange video shows two men pushing a dead body rolled up in a carpet on top of a shopping cart through the streets of New York City — along with a man riding his bicycle right past it.

Now, police are looking for at least two suspects in the death of the Brooklyn man.

According to WCBS-TV, video captured on Thursday shows the two men pushing Anthony Lewis, 27, atop a Target shopping cart down West 145th Street in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan.

The surveillance video was captured at 2:30 a.m., several hours before Lewis’ body was found rolled up in the carpet outside a Starbucks on 145th Street.

A passerby on the way to the gym called police at roughly 6 a.m., saying that he thought he saw feet sticking out of the carpet. Other sources reported a Starbucks employee also spotted the body and called 911.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to the New York Post, police unraveled the carpet and found Lewis inside a cardboard box, unconscious and unresponsive. An initial report indicated head trauma.

Medics arrived at the scene soon afterward and pronounced Lewis dead.

“We have some potential wounds to the head, the medical examiner is on scene, and we’ll have to wait for an official autopsy,” New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said, according to WABC-TV.

“We’ll go from there.”

Police would later say Lewis died of a gunshot wound to the chest. It perhaps goes without saying, but his death is being investigated as a homicide by the NYPD.

The video shows the two men, both wearing baseball caps, carting the body down the street, with one turning around to see where he’s going.

At one point they were even spotted by a man riding by on a bicycle, who apparently saw nothing suspicious with the entire operation.

While the two suspects haven’t been identified yet, WPIX-TV reported police were investigating a building on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Boulevard which they think could be linked to the killing.

James Greene, a concierge at the Langston condominium complex, would later contact police and say he saw the men with the cart as they dumped it.

“We don’t have this kind of stuff happen here, not here,” Greene said.

“Two people walked by with a shopping cart, the shopping cart is over there now. They walked by and dumped it over there by my car.”

“I was on my way to school and was coming up the block and saw all the cops and ambulances,” Christopher Brown, a witness, told WABC. “It was crazy. I know the Starbucks workers were all standing there in shock.”

Lewis’ death is a strange, high-profile murder in a city that’s experiencing a lull in killings at present. According to the New York Daily News, NYC is poised to have its lowest murder rate since 1950 if trends continue through the end of 2019.

However, the sight of two men pushing a shopping cart with a body atop it through the streets of Harlem is bound to make for a widely publicized case.

Even at 2:30 in the morning, Manhattan is a busy part of the world.

We know there was a bicyclist that saw these two men pushing this cart. We can bet there are more witnesses.

This is a strange sight that should have raised some eyebrows and attracted some eyeballs. We’ll find out in the days and weeks to come why it didn’t.

