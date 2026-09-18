Incumbent GOP Rep Attacks Trump for Enforcing Immigration Law in 'Stunning' Campaign Ad

Rep. María Elvira Salazar just ran an ad against enforcing the law she swore to uphold.

The Florida Republican looked into the camera and told President Donald Trump his immigration crackdown has “gone too far.”

“The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today,” she said.

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman called the spot “stunning.” It is. A House GOP assistant whip is campaigning against the platform that won her district.

This is a stunning ad from Maria Elvira Salazar, a south Florida House Republican. “Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far. In July, 50% of the 50,000 people that were detained had no criminal record. Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy. “The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today. You can be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan was for communism. I’m not talking about giving them amnesty. I’m talking about giving them a dignified life in this promised land.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 17, 2026

Salazar represents Miami’s 27th District. Trump carried it with 57 percent of the vote in 2024. She won by 20 points. Now, she is asking for a fourth term against Democrat Eliott Rodríguez.

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The ad cited ICE figures she says show half of July’s detainees had no criminal record. That is her proof the administration went “too far.”

Illegal presence is the record. The statute does not require a second felony before the first removal.

She insisted she is “not talking about giving them amnesty.” She is talking about “a dignified life in this promised land.”

That is the same wash cycle as her Dignity Act, which The Western Journal already flagged as amnesty in better lighting.

Critics counted millions of illegal aliens who would get green cards or work permits under that bill. She called it law and order. Conservatives called it a hole she kept digging.

Now she has moved from a bill to a television scolding of the president for doing the job voters hired.

Her opponent’s camp noted she voted to fund ICE and now wants credit for crying about the raids.

That is the squeeze. Own the vote or own the ad. She is trying to own both.

Every House seat matters in November. A Republican who treats basic enforcement as a betrayal is not holding a coalition. She is auditioning for the other one.

Hispanic voters who backed Trump in 2024 did not do it for a lecture about Lincoln and slavery. They did it because the border was a wreck.

Salazar wants a dignified life for people who skipped the line. Citizens already living here were not an afterthought.

If the conference has spare margin, this is the member to spare.

“I’m not talking about giving them amnesty,” she said in the ad. The ad is the tell.

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