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GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar came out swinging against President Donald Trump in a campaign ad.
Commentary
GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar came out swinging against President Donald Trump in a campaign ad. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Vanexa Romero - AFP / Getty Images)

Incumbent GOP Rep Attacks Trump for Enforcing Immigration Law in 'Stunning' Campaign Ad

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 17, 2026 at 6:30pm
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Rep. María Elvira Salazar just ran an ad against enforcing the law she swore to uphold.

The Florida Republican looked into the camera and told President Donald Trump his immigration crackdown has “gone too far.”

“The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today,” she said.

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman called the spot “stunning.” It is. A House GOP assistant whip is campaigning against the platform that won her district.

 

Salazar represents Miami’s 27th District. Trump carried it with 57 percent of the vote in 2024. She won by 20 points. Now, she is asking for a fourth term against Democrat Eliott Rodríguez.

Do you hope Maria Elvira Salazar loses her race?

The ad cited ICE figures she says show half of July’s detainees had no criminal record. That is her proof the administration went “too far.”

Illegal presence is the record. The statute does not require a second felony before the first removal.

She insisted she is “not talking about giving them amnesty.” She is talking about “a dignified life in this promised land.”

That is the same wash cycle as her Dignity Act, which The Western Journal already flagged as amnesty in better lighting.

Critics counted millions of illegal aliens who would get green cards or work permits under that bill. She called it law and order. Conservatives called it a hole she kept digging.

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Now she has moved from a bill to a television scolding of the president for doing the job voters hired.

Her opponent’s camp noted she voted to fund ICE and now wants credit for crying about the raids.

That is the squeeze. Own the vote or own the ad. She is trying to own both.

Every House seat matters in November. A Republican who treats basic enforcement as a betrayal is not holding a coalition. She is auditioning for the other one.

Hispanic voters who backed Trump in 2024 did not do it for a lecture about Lincoln and slavery. They did it because the border was a wreck.

Salazar wants a dignified life for people who skipped the line. Citizens already living here were not an afterthought.

If the conference has spare margin, this is the member to spare.

“I’m not talking about giving them amnesty,” she said in the ad. The ad is the tell.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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