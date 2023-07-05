On Independence Day, 'Extreme Pride' in Being American Near Record Low: Poll

We’ve been hearing a lot about “pride” lately.

Mostly in reference to strange things like sexuality and gender, which, for most of our history, were not things we considered anything to be proud of — it just was what it was.

But in a disheartening reflection of the nation’s sentiment amid the celebrations surrounding Independence Day, a Gallup poll last week revealed that the percentage of U.S. adults who claim to be “extremely proud” of their American identity is alarmingly low, stagnating at a mere 39 percent. The data, collected in telephone interviews with 1,013 adults June 1-22, paint a somber picture of a country grappling with a diminishing sense of patriotism.

The lackluster display of national pride is further underscored by the fact that 22 percent of respondents admitted to feeling only “moderately proud,” while 7 percent confessed to feeling “only a little” proud, and 4 percent declared they were “not at all” proud.

Gallup’s historical analysis highlights the erosion of national pride over time. When Gallup first asked the question, in January of 2001, the percentage of respondents saying they were “extremely proud” of being American was 55 percent. In 2002, 2003 and 2004 polls, after the attacks of 9/11, that percentage was between 65 and 70 percent, according to Gallup.

However, this heightened sense of pride gradually dissipated starting in 2005, according to Gallup, but remained above a majority until 2017. Since 2018, the “extremely proud” percentage has begun to plummet.

It hit its record low in the 2022 poll — taken after the first full year of President Joe Biden’s administration — when it was only 38 percent.

Not surprisingly, Republicans beat Democrats hollow when it comes to national pride, with 60 percent of all Republicans polled saying they were “extremely proud” to be Americans, compared to a 29 meager percent of Democrats.

But only 18 percent of young adults of either party aged 18 to 34 reported being “extremely proud,” while a mere 40 percent of individuals aged 35 to 54 echo this sentiment. Fifty percent of those aged 55 and above, exhibit a higher level of pride. (Again, party affiliation played a role, with Republicans being far more likely to say they are “extremely proud” to be an American — among the 55 and older group, it was an almost 2-to-1 difference of 68 percent to 38 percent.)

60% of Gen Z say they’d rather lose their right to vote than give up TikTok & only 16% say they’re proud to be American. The absence of national pride is a serious threat to our future — we need to teach kids to be proud of our country, not ashamed of it. pic.twitter.com/EBDWZc8YaT — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 29, 2023



There’s a verse in the Book of Judges that talks about what happened to the nation of Israel after God had answered their prayer to be free from the Egyptians and brought them into the promised land.

The book of Judges says in Chapter 3:7, 8: “The people of Israel forgot the Lord their God; they sinned against him and worshiped the idols of Baal and Asherah. So the Lord became angry with Israel and let King Cushan Rishathaim of Mesopotamia conquer them. They were subject to him for eight years.”

As Americans, it is obvious we have forgotten the blessing it is to be born in the greatest country on earth.

We have forgotten the freedom that others paid so much for us to have.

We have forgotten that we are created beings, subject to no king other than our creator God who made us in His image — male and female.

We have taken the pride we used to have in our faith, our families and our great nation and turned it inward.

Even in the military, pride has become about “self” and gender ideology rather than about the honor and glory of the nation.

🔥 Breaking News: U.S. Army Celebrates Trans Major Rachel Jones’ Inspiring Journey from Darkness to True Self in LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration! 🌈 Don’t miss this incredible video showcasing Major Jones’ story of courage and authenticity. Check it out here: https://t.co/awPh3anDVn — Patriot911 (@Patriot911News) July 2, 2023

We need to get back to teaching our young people about civics, teaching them the true history of this country, and instilling in them an understanding of what this nation is founded on and the impact it has had on the world stage and the modern history of the world.

What happened to Israel and what happened on September 11 are lessons to remind us that the consequences of forgetting who we are are always painful.

When young people are taught corrosive anti-American ideas, it’s no wonder our military recruitment is at historic lows; but I believe there’s still hope for our future. Our nation has overcome great tragedy & division before, we can do it again. @OutnumberedFNC🎥 pic.twitter.com/l6paeTY7yk — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) July 3, 2023



Thankfully, God has always been merciful to America, and we can hope that, in His goodness, He will bring this nation back to its senses.

On June 8, 1783, after the American Revolution had been won but when the adoption of the Constitution and his service as the new nation’s first president were still years away, George Washington wrote in his Circular Letter to the States:

“I now make it my earnest prayer, that God would have the United States in his holy protection, that he would incline the hearts of the Citizens to cultivate a spirit of subordination and obedience to Government, to entertain a brotherly affection and love for one another, for their fellow citizens of the United States at large, and particularly for their brethren who have served in the Field, and finally, that he would most graciously be pleased to dispose us all, to do Justice, to love mercy, and to demean ourselves with that Charity, humility and pacific temper of mind, which were the Characteristics of the Devine Author of our blessed Religion, and without an humble imitation of whose example in these things, we can never hope to be a happy Nation. Amen”

With another Independence Day behind us, let us join in that age-old prayer for our nation — that we may bring back to our collective memory the blessings of God and our freedom.

That’s the job of every day of the year.

