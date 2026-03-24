Independent Journalist Nick Shirley Says He Needs Security To Continue Investigations

Independent journalist Nick Shirley told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany Saturday he requires security to continue investigating welfare fraud in blue states. Shirley posted a 42-minute video on YouTube on Dec. 26, featuring him visiting multiple Minnesota facilities run by Somalis advertised as day care centers.

The exposé caused the issue of welfare fraud in the state to erupt into national story. McEnany asked Shirley about a Wednesday post of his on X asking his followers for help fund his security.

“You posted this after your video. You said, ‘After last night and the constant doxxing attempts and threats from people who want to attack me largely due to politicians and leftist hate-filled rhetoric as I exposed billion dollar fraud schemes stealing from taxpayers, I’ve decided it’s time to raise money for security costs,’” McEnany said. “What happened?”

“Yeah, so, people try to dox my location live, especially in a lot of times when I go to these cities now. It sucks because I’ll go to a city, I’ll go be out filming, I will take a photo. Some activists, some left-wing activists, will then take a photo, [and] put me in a Reddit group chat,” Shirley responded.

“This happened to me in Baltimore. It just happened this last weekend in California, and they’ll say, and they say, ‘Run Nick Shirley out,’ or they’ll say, ‘If you see Nick Shirley, it’s on site.’ And so this has happened in multiple cities.”

Shirley posted a 40-minute video Monday on X showing his investigation into Los Angeles hospice centers, claiming he uncovered at least $170 million in fraud. Shirley then said in his Wednesday post he needed to pay for three days of security.

Facing similar danger, a reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation was assaulted Feb. 2 by anti-ICE rioters near a makeshift roadblock, which Minneapolis police later cleared.

Independent journalists Cam Higby and Nick Sortor also survived an attack by a mob of rioters opposed to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in January.

“I had money for security. After Minnesota, that money went down to pretty much nothing, so, unfortunately, I had to raise funds again to be able to have security, to be able to go film these videos, [and] to film one of these videos now,” Shirley told McEnany.

“I used to be able to film these videos without security. Now it costs anywhere from— the last hospice video cost $15,000 to go film because I had to have security for three days to go film this video. And so it’s extremely hard to go out and do that, so I asked my fans and viewers if they could help me out with the security costs.”

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz of announced he would drop his bid for a third term in a Jan. 5, 2026, statement, days after Shirley released the video probing Somali day care centers.

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