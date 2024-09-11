Independent Journalists Make Disturbing Findings in Springfield, Ohio: 'We Need Somebody to Do Something'

If the present course of human events compels future historians to write about a titanic clash between good and evil that began in the 2020s in the United States, they might have to devote entire chapters to the situation unfolding in Springfield, Ohio.

Small wonder, therefore, that the corrupt establishment and its media minions do not want you to know about it.

In an incredible and potentially regime-shaking series of clips posted to the social media platform X on Tuesday and Wednesday, four female residents of Springfield — including one desperate woman who pleaded for “somebody to do something” — told independent journalists Tayler Hansen and Tyler Oliveira that the government-sponsored influx of Haitian migrants to their small town has created an untenable and dangerous situation.

Indeed, readers who have the blood of American patriots cannot watch these clips without feeling a swell of anti-federal rage.

For nearly four years, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have facilitated an open-border invasion. They have done this on purpose, of course, for no administration whose officials actually prioritized the interests of American citizens would allow this to happen by accident.

The situation in Springfield, however, stems from something even worse than an open border. Under the Biden administration’s CHNV program, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants arrive in the United States each month directly from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Evidently drawn to various economic opportunities, thousands of Haitians have now found their way to southwestern Ohio.

In recent weeks, reports out of Springfield have detailed some alleged horrors.

For instance, rumors abound that Haitian migrants have abducted and eaten both wildlife and family pets. On X over the weekend, those rumors prompted a slew of memes depicting former President Donald Trump as a savior of cats and ducks. Predictably, liberals and other establishment operatives lost their minds.

Should the next president carry out a mass deportation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (157 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

The establishment media responded to the situation in Springfield by trying to gaslight readers into believing that all is well.

First, The New York Times published a story filled with classic, condescending, establishment propaganda. Incredibly, the Times demonized average American citizens while highlighting the benefits of illegal immigration for business owners and landlords.

Then, after Tuesday’s presidential debate, Kaitlan Collins of CNN desperately tried to shame Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance for repeating what she described as false claims coming out of Springfield.

In other words, the establishment media wants to silence anyone who speaks out about the town’s plight.

That brings us to the independent journalists and the four women who spoke with them.

Each clip, roughly two-to-five minutes in length, featured a different adult female resident of Springfield.

A summary of their myriad complaints would read as follows: The federal government has ignored, impoverished and imperiled us.

“I’m tired of dealing with the disrespect,” one woman said of Haitian immigrants.

“This is awful, and I just want people to know, this is what’s going on. And to me, the city says their hands are tied. They’re not prosecuting for the property crimes, and it’s just, it’s a big mess. And we need some help. We need somebody to do something,” she later added.

🚨 BREAKING:

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO UPDATE Elderly woman who has lived here her entire life says: “Everybody wants to make this a race issue. It’s NOT a race issue. It’s culture. Accountability. And it’s respect.” “If you can’t speak the language or read the language: why are… pic.twitter.com/uLfdYZcdb3 — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) September 10, 2024

Another unnamed female resident reported personally seeing a severed pig’s head. City officials, she said, chalked it up to “cult stuff.”

Above all, however, she reported widespread harassment of women and girls.

“My concerns are security, mostly for the women in this town, the young girls. I’ve been accosted. I’ve been groped. I’ve been followed. I don’t leave my house unless I’m armed and have my pit bull,” she said.

The woman also knew whom to blame.

“Biden and Harris gave these people complete immunity, complete amnesty” she said in a clear reference to the CHNV program.

🚨 BREAKING: Springfield, Ohio— 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝘀𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗮 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗶𝗴 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗻𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸 (where the goose abduction allegations are coming from) 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗵𝗼𝘄… pic.twitter.com/4B6H5rhBFX — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 11, 2024

Meanwhile, a homeless Springfield woman who once worked in retail described the Haitians’ “magic money cards.”

“When a Haitian comes through and spends $500 on food stamps and still has five grand on their food assistance card,” the woman said, prompting disbelief from Oliveira.

The woman also explained that native residents have trouble finding affordable housing because the federal government has bribed landlords to rent to Haitians, thereby driving up prices.

“Our government is prioritizing the wrong country,” she said.

🚨BREAKING:

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO UPDATE Homeless woman OUTRAGED over not receiving any help from local government while the 20,000+ Haitians get EVERYTHING for free and are their #1 priority… She claims the Haitians call their EBT

card the “magic money card” because it never… pic.twitter.com/I89v9yKXWU — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) September 10, 2024

Finally, a fourth Springfield woman predicted that government subsidies of Haitian renters eventually would lead to her eviction.

“Honestly, in my opinion, it’ll be a surprise if I don’t get kicked out, so they can boost up the rate on this place,” she said.

“They pay $1,200 a month, and I pay $775,” she later added. And all of that comes from government aid.

She also predicted that Haitians would soon outnumber non-Haitians in Springfield, if they did not already.

Finally, the woman indicated that she had heard rumors about Haitians killing and eating geese. Fortunately, her own house cats remained unscathed.

🚨 BREAKING:

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO UPDATE Local mother and resident of 7+ years says that the 20,000+ Haitians are outpricing and pushing low-income renters like her out of the neighborhood with money from assisted living, food stamps, and other government aid. She says she’ll… pic.twitter.com/MzFB25cF7S — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) September 10, 2024

In sum, the Biden-Harris administration has subjected the people of Springfield to something few Americans would have believed possible only four years ago.

If stories like this do not shake the tyrannical regime to its foundations, then one wonders what would.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.