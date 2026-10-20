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Indiana Dem Candidate Admits to Drinking Alcohol Before Wacky, Viral Interview: 'I Was Nervous'

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 20, 2026 at 4:22am
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Indiana Democrat Jaime West says she’s not a sot — she just had a few beers before she went bad-viral with a local interview in which she said, in a rather tipsy fashion, that she would fire “all Republicans.”

West wouldn’t normally be at the center of any sort of controversy, being a candidate for Fayette County Council District 4.

We’re not exactly talking Senate-changing-hands stuff there. Except, she managed to go viral not just because people who look and sound extremely drunk are funny, but because she managed to capture some of the je ne sais quoi of the modern dirtbag left.

“I wouldn’t let them — I mean, I don’t even talk to them. I don’t like them,” she said in the now-infamous clip during a local televised candidate forum last week.

“The sheriff’s nephew threatened to blow my head off. But you know, what are you going to do,” she continued. “We have guns, too.”

Four more beers! For more beers! She’s for more beers! Get her a vodka chaser!

She’s become enough of a viral sensation that I’ve actually learned how to spell her first name. (It’s not Jamie, it’s Jaime, although it’s entirely possible that’s a paperwork error on her part due to a little help from her friend Jack Daniels.)

That’s so seldom a good sign, although she’s a welcome form of comic relief in an otherwise grim campaign season. France may be burning, anti-Semitism may be boiling over, but at least we have the sloshed Indiana Democrat.

And while West won’t cop to being completely blitzed, she admitted during a Monday appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that she had been at least partially lubricated by what gets called “the oil of conversation.”

“I had a Coors Light. I had a beer,” she told Morgan.

“One beer, or?” Morgan responded.

Related:
Photos: Cops Say Unhinged, Incompetent Mom Awkwardly Held Gun on Shop Workers Who Asked Her Child to Behave

“Maybe a couple,” West admitted.

When asked exactly how many: “I was nervous, okay? I was going in a room with full Republicans!”

“Look, we’ve all had a drink when we’re nervous, but just to be clear — Jaime, here’s your chance to be completely honest and transparent. How many beers did you have?” Morgan said.

“All right, three,” she said.

Chuck Ross of the Washington Free Beacon, saying what we’re all thinking:

But beyond how many beers the woman had — and this certainly looks like one of those segments on “Cops” where the driver swears they only had two before they fell down during the sobriety test — this is illustrative in so many other ways.

Should Jaime West be held accountable for her comments about firing Republicans?

Can you imagine showing up for a job interview drunk? West can. Can you imagine telling the interviewer that you want to fire — and possibly shoot, and therefore kill — everyone who you disagree with? West did.

And not only that, she’s being rewarded with attention without being disowned by her party.

Her excuse for getting soused and threatening political rivals?

Don’t blame her — she was going into a room full of Republicans! Who wouldn’t want to guzzle a few Silver Bullets before that?

There’s nothing more 2026 than a legitimate drunken ranter in Jaime West effectively getting away with belligerently threatening her opposition with guns because lol, can’t you take a joke? Especially at the local level, the Democrats aren’t sending their best.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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