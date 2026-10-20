Indiana Democrat Jaime West says she’s not a sot — she just had a few beers before she went bad-viral with a local interview in which she said, in a rather tipsy fashion, that she would fire “all Republicans.”

West wouldn’t normally be at the center of any sort of controversy, being a candidate for Fayette County Council District 4.

We’re not exactly talking Senate-changing-hands stuff there. Except, she managed to go viral not just because people who look and sound extremely drunk are funny, but because she managed to capture some of the je ne sais quoi of the modern dirtbag left.

“I wouldn’t let them — I mean, I don’t even talk to them. I don’t like them,” she said in the now-infamous clip during a local televised candidate forum last week.

“The sheriff’s nephew threatened to blow my head off. But you know, what are you going to do,” she continued. “We have guns, too.”

Four more beers! For more beers! She’s for more beers! Get her a vodka chaser!

Watch this to the end, you won’t regret it. This is what happens when you’re at happy hour and are reminded you agreed to do an interview about your race. https://t.co/YljvbwWXwM — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) October 13, 2026

She’s become enough of a viral sensation that I’ve actually learned how to spell her first name. (It’s not Jamie, it’s Jaime, although it’s entirely possible that’s a paperwork error on her part due to a little help from her friend Jack Daniels.)

That’s so seldom a good sign, although she’s a welcome form of comic relief in an otherwise grim campaign season. France may be burning, anti-Semitism may be boiling over, but at least we have the sloshed Indiana Democrat.

And while West won’t cop to being completely blitzed, she admitted during a Monday appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that she had been at least partially lubricated by what gets called “the oil of conversation.”

“I had a Coors Light. I had a beer,” she told Morgan.

“One beer, or?” Morgan responded.

“Maybe a couple,” West admitted.

When asked exactly how many: “I was nervous, okay? I was going in a room with full Republicans!”

“Look, we’ve all had a drink when we’re nervous, but just to be clear — Jaime, here’s your chance to be completely honest and transparent. How many beers did you have?” Morgan said.

“All right, three,” she said.

“I had three beers, okay!” Piers Morgan grills Indiana Democratic candidate Jaime West on whether she had been drinking before her viral interview, where she claimed she would ‘fire all Republicans’. 📺 https://t.co/mC49J11xKV @piersmorgan https://t.co/03xbKYC5rJ — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 19, 2026

Chuck Ross of the Washington Free Beacon, saying what we’re all thinking:

me to my wife when I had 9 beers https://t.co/BMeHEswmis — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 19, 2026

But beyond how many beers the woman had — and this certainly looks like one of those segments on “Cops” where the driver swears they only had two before they fell down during the sobriety test — this is illustrative in so many other ways.

Should Jaime West be held accountable for her comments about firing Republicans? Yes, absolutely No, it's not serious Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, absolutely 100% (10 votes) No, it's not serious 0% (0 votes)

Can you imagine showing up for a job interview drunk? West can. Can you imagine telling the interviewer that you want to fire — and possibly shoot, and therefore kill — everyone who you disagree with? West did.

And not only that, she’s being rewarded with attention without being disowned by her party.

Her excuse for getting soused and threatening political rivals?

Don’t blame her — she was going into a room full of Republicans! Who wouldn’t want to guzzle a few Silver Bullets before that?

There’s nothing more 2026 than a legitimate drunken ranter in Jaime West effectively getting away with belligerently threatening her opposition with guns because lol, can’t you take a joke? Especially at the local level, the Democrats aren’t sending their best.

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