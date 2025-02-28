Indiana Man Arrested for Threatening to 'Gut' Elon Musk - Loses Rifle, Pistol, Ballistic Vest

Leftists must have been conflicted when David Cherry was arrested.

The 28-year-old man from Palmyra, Indiana, is facing a slew of charges after threatening to “gut” Elon Musk and “parade” the billionaire’s “corpse through the streets,” according to a Monday report from Law and Crime.

The Indiana State Police announced on Facebook last week that “detectives confiscated an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, ammunition, and a ballistic vest” from Cherry’s home after uncovering several of these sorts of threats.

This has surely left many Second Amendment haters conflicted.

Sadly, even if they’re happy that another gun owner could permanently lose his right to bear arms forever, they no doubt share Cherry’s abject hatred for Musk.

The left is apoplectic over President Donald Trump’s decision to recruit the SpaceX and Tesla mogul to slash government waste and gut useless bureaucracies through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk has become their newest archenemy, and leftists like Joy Behar spewing their venom over the airwaves are potentially impacting the rotten minds of people like Cherry.

“I think this is just perfectly wonderful for Trump. He can take a nap and let this foreigner, foreign agent, you know, an enemy of the United States, do his job,” Behar said on ABC’s “The View” Thursday after falsely claiming Musk was “pro-apartheid.”

Yes: 97% (2605 Votes) No: 3% (89 Votes)

Meanwhile, our illustrious lawmakers have launched their own attacks on Musk, with some implying that he is a secret Nazi and others simply spewing obscenities at the mere mention of his name.

One would think they learned their lesson after Trump was almost killed following nearly a decade of vicious attacks from these same people.

Instead, they continue to vilify anyone on the right, while people like Cherry prowl social media, issuing serious threats against the objects of their ire.

According to the New York Post, Cherry made several posts on X, formerly Twitter, about harming Musk over his role in the government.

“We’re gunning you down, Muskrat,” Cherry reportedly posted on Dec. 6.

On Jan. 22, Cherry replied to a post from international lowlife Andrew Tate by saying that he had “enough bullets for his b—- a– and all the rest of you manchildren.”

Cherry would strike again on Feb. 3 with two separate intimidating posts directed at Musk.

“You’ve broken the law. You’re on the hit list,” he wrote to the billionaire.

“You’re robbing the American people. We will gut you and parade your corpse through the streets,” Cherry wrote later that same day.

Cherry’s final post came on Feb. 16. “I’m going to plant a bomb in Elon Musk’s house,” Cherry wrote, which finally prompted Texas authorities to track Cherry’s phone to an Indiana town close to the Kentucky border.

According to WAVE-TV, Cherry was slapped with intimidation charges over the posts. He was released on a $2,500 bond and his X account has been suspended.

Cherry’s defense attorney, Bart Betteau, attempted to turn this into a matter of free speech.

“Political speech has kind of the highest place in our constitutional hierarchy of what’s allowed, and there’s no question what the state says may have happened would be political speech,” Betteau said.

That’s a stretch even for a lawyer.

This case should serve as a cautionary tale.

Those who hate Musk may not necessarily be inciting political violence.

Nonetheless, by their exaggerated claims, they’re certainly making the case for these unhinged individuals, who then offer the same arguments while threatening or even committing violence.

This was seen in 2017 when a leftist gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at the Congressional Baseball Game.

It happened again in 2022 when a gunman showed up near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh because he was angry at the draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

And now it’s beginning for Musk, at least in some part because these leftists have turned their vitriol on him.

The good news is that law enforcement is taking it seriously this time and rightly stripping Cherry of his gun rights, maybe for good.

But that doesn’t mean Musk, Trump, or any other non-leftist is safe.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction →

* Email

* Message



Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

