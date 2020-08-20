The left has gone too far.

At least, that’s the case for one former Democratic mayor.

Last week, Mayor Brian Snedecor of Hobart, Indiana, announced his decision to switch parties, leaving the Democrats for the Republicans.

Snedecor cited his Christian faith as a major factor in his decision, saying: “I must be true to my God,” according to The Times of Northwest Indiana.

Surrounded by his family, supporters and other elected officials, Snedecor made his emotional announcement at Hobart’s Festival Park on Aug. 12.

“I must be true to my God, my family, myself and those that have supported and believed in me,” Snedecor said. “So today I am formally announcing that I am leaving the Democratic Party and that I am joining the Republican Party.”

The Hobart mayor, who is serving his fourth term in a row, assured his constituency that he would not change his leadership style following the switch.

“Although my party has changed, my concern, care and love for the citizens of Hobart has not,” Snedecor said. “I want Hobart to be a place for business to come and the American Dream to be achieved.”

Snedecor explained that the Democratic platform’s insistence to move “more and more to the left” has left him increasingly concerned.

“The efforts of the progressive left have driven many people — moderates and conservatives — away from the Democratic Party,” Snedecor told the Times of Northwest Indiana.

Perhaps the most prominent example of the Democratic Party careening further to the left is exemplified by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Led by self-described Marxists, the movement has called for the defunding of police, a socialist redistribution of wealth, and the disruption of the nuclear family.

The movement has organized and inspired many protests since the May 25 death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died while in police custody.

Those protests have devolved into riots, destroying the downtown areas of numerous U.S. cities.

Rioting and looting is still taking place in Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

The movement’s leaders have yet to denounce the violence. Instead, the president of the Black Lives Matter movement in the Greater New York City area, Hank Newsome, suggested that rioting is necessary and justified, according to the Daily Mail.

“I think that it is a tool of white supremacy to say if you want freedom, then you get it by protesting peacefully,” Newsome said.

