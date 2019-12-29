Indiana Mom Who Confessed Injecting Son's IV with Fecal Matter Sentenced

An Indiana mother has been sentenced to seven years in prison after she confessed to injecting her son’s IV bag with fecal matter.

Tiffany Alberts, 44, and her 15-year-old son were at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis in 2016 when doctors began to notice the boy’s symptoms worsening.

Alberts’ son had been receiving chemotherapy treatment for leukemia since August 2016, but soon he was showing symptoms of blood infections, vomiting and diarrhea, according to WGN-TV.

When doctors analyzed the teen’s blood, they found organisms commonly found in fecal matter, according to Fox News.

Hospital staff began to suspect that someone was tampering with the boy’s IV.

TRENDING: After Biden Claims He's in Debt and Unemployed, Court Finds His $2.5 Mil Hollywood Home

Surveillance videos showed Alberts using a syringe to inject a substance into his main line.

She initially told police she was injecting water to “flush the line” because her son was complaining that the medicine “burned,” according to Fox News, but she later revealed the horrifying truth.

Alberts had actually injected fecal matter into the IV.

The mother said she collected her son’s feces and kept them in a gift bag near the sink inside the hospital room.

Do you think Alberts' sentencing was fair? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

She claimed she was just trying to get her teen son transferred to a different hospital unit to receive what she thought would be better care.

Doctors said the teen’s chemotherapy treatment was set back by nearly two months due to the infections. The move increased his risk for relapse, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Alberts was arrested in November 2016 but didn’t receive sentencing until this past week.

NEWS: Tiffany Alberts injected feces into her son’s IV while he was being treated for cancer at Riley Hospital for Children. For that, she’ll spend nearly a decade behind bars: https://t.co/ciVIiQ6TBX pic.twitter.com/LrH38Jxu1L — 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) December 27, 2019

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Blames Trump Admin for Migrant Child Death, Despite IG Report Finding Otherwise

The mother was convicted in September of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery

She was acquitted of attempted murder.

On Thursday she was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years of probation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.