Indiana Mom Who Confessed Injecting Son's IV with Fecal Matter Sentenced

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 29, 2019 at 12:08am
An Indiana mother has been sentenced to seven years in prison after she confessed to injecting her son’s IV bag with fecal matter.

Tiffany Alberts, 44, and her 15-year-old son were at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis in 2016 when doctors began to notice the boy’s symptoms worsening.

Alberts’ son had been receiving chemotherapy treatment for leukemia since August 2016, but soon he was showing symptoms of blood infections, vomiting and diarrhea, according to WGN-TV.

When doctors analyzed the teen’s blood, they found organisms commonly found in fecal matter, according to Fox News.

Hospital staff began to suspect that someone was tampering with the boy’s IV.

Surveillance videos showed Alberts using a syringe to inject a substance into his main line.

She initially told police she was injecting water to “flush the line” because her son was complaining that the medicine “burned,” according to Fox News, but she later revealed the horrifying truth.

Alberts had actually injected fecal matter into the IV.

The mother said she collected her son’s feces and kept them in a gift bag near the sink inside the hospital room.

Do you think Alberts' sentencing was fair?

She claimed she was just trying to get her teen son transferred to a different hospital unit to receive what she thought would be better care.

Doctors said the teen’s chemotherapy treatment was set back by nearly two months due to the infections. The move increased his risk for relapse, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Alberts was arrested in November 2016 but didn’t receive sentencing until this past week.

The mother was convicted in September of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery

She was acquitted of attempted murder.

On Thursday she was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years of probation.

