Indiana Republicans Release New Congressional Map That Could Flip Multiple Seats Red

For people of a certain age, there was this memorable thing called the “nuclear arms race” between the U.S. and the Soviet Union following World War II.

For people living through modern politics, we appear to be going through our own memorable event that could best be described as the “congressional seat race” between the two halves of the American political duopoly.

After some screeching drama surrounding the redistricting of congressional maps for Texas and California — to help Republicans and Democrats, respectively — it appears Indiana wants to join this newfound craze.

According to The Hill, Indiana state House Republicans have unveiled their draft of a new congressional map that would ostensibly help the Republicans flip two blue seats — just in time for the 2026 midterms.

“The new map looks to flip the two seats held by Democratic Reps. Frank Mrvan, in the 1st Congressional District, and André Carson, in the 7th Congressional District,” The Hill reported.

It is currently unclear if there is enough support for this redistricting plan to make it past the state Senate, but that has not stopped House Republicans from plowing ahead.

“House Republicans will gavel in on Monday, Dec. 1, reconvening the 2026 regular session,” Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said. “All legislative business will be considered beginning next week, including redrawing the state’s congressional map.

“Because session will start early this year, we plan to adjust the calendar and complete our legislative business by the end of February.”

The Hill noted that, per outside analysis, the new map would have significantly flipped Mrvan and Carson’s respective seats.

“Mrvan’s seat, which evenly split for President Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris in November, would become a seat that would have gone for Trump by 12 points,” The Hill reported, citing Dave’s Redistricting.

And Carson’s seat would be an even bigger flip.

“Carson’s seat, which is anchored in Indianapolis and went for Harris by close to 42 points, would have gone for Trump last year by 19 points,” The Hill said.

This redistricting appears to have the full support of President Donald Trump and his administration, as well as national-level Republican leaders.

Not only has the president personally pushed for this new map, House Speaker Mike Johnson apparently spoke to Indiana Republican House members over the weekend to further discuss plans.

That all being said, this is far from a slam dunk for the Republicans.

There are, apparently, several state lawmakers who are not on board with redistricting.

“But some members of [Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric] Bray’s caucus signaled over the weekend they had no intention of changing their mind, with one state senator saying he declined an invitation to visit the White House and another saying he was not in favor of drawing new maps,” The Hill reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.