A 49-year-old Indiana woman has become the first person sentenced among the hundreds of people charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd pleaded guilty to a charge of illegally demonstrating in the Capitol building, according to NBC News. Three other charges against her were dropped.

Morgan-Lloyd was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation. She must perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500.

“I would just like to apologize to the court, the American people, and my family,” she said in a letter to Judge Royce Lamberth. “I went there to show support for President [Donald] Trump peacefully, and I’m ashamed that it became a savage display of violence.”

“I felt ashamed that something meant to show support for the president had turned violent,” Morgan-Loyd said.

She said that by attending the protest that morphed into a riot, she gave cover to those who hijacked the event for their own purposes.

“If every person like me, who wasn’t violent, was removed from that crowd, the ones who were violent may have lost the nerve to do what they did,” Morgan-Lloyd wrote to Lamberth, according to Newsweek. “For that, I am sorry and take responsibility. It was never my intent to help empower people to act violently.”

She said she was wrong for “stepping even one foot into the building.”

Morgan-Lloyd said she went with a friend, Dona Sue Bissey, who also faces misdemeanor charges. She was accused of spending about 10 minutes inside the Capitol without causing any damage once inside.

She has admitted that she entered the building.

ABC News reported that Morgan-Lloyd was arrested after she was recognized by an employee at her local sheriff’s office when she sought to apply for a gun permit, according to court documents.

In gathering what it could find against her, the FBI said it was told by a customer at Morgan-Lloyd’s hair salon that she “regularly spoke supportively of QAnon and other conspiracy theories.”

Morgan-Lloyd, a registered Democrat, said she supported Trump because “he was standing up for what we believe in. We couldn’t argue with it.”

Court documents show that immediately after the incursion, she wrote a social media post that said, “It was a day I’ll remember forever. I’m proud that I was part of it!” according to NBC News.

“That was the most exciting day of my life,” another post said.

Her attorney said Morgan-Lloyd was not seeking to overturn the election.

“Though she supported the past president in January, she totally accepts President [Joe] Biden as the leader of our country,” lawyer Heather Shaner said.

