Indiana's Cignetti Gifts Trump Custom Hoosiers Jersey as NCAA Champs Visit WH: 'I Like This Guy'

President Donald Trump welcomed the national champion Indiana Hoosiers football team to the White House Monday.

The Hoosiers visited Washington after completing a perfect 16-0 season and winning the College Football Playoff national championship in January.

Trump hosted players and coaches on the South Lawn before later welcoming them into the Oval Office. The president repeatedly praised head coach Curt Cignetti during the event.

“This was a year that will live forever in the hearts of Indiana football fans,” Trump said.

"This was a year that will live forever in the hearts of @IndianaFootball fans," says @POTUS. "The Hoosiers delivered the program's first-ever undefeated, untied season, and capped it off with their first-ever national title." pic.twitter.com/kOONibFnxA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

He then told Cignetti, “It was an exciting year for football, but maybe you’re the biggest story.”

At another point during the ceremony, Trump added, “I think he’s the coach of the last decade.”

.@POTUS congratulates @IndianaFootball Head Coach @CCignettiIU on leading the Hoosiers to their first-ever national title: "I think he's the coach of the last decade." pic.twitter.com/o33I8S7e22 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

The president also smiled while holding up a custom Hoosiers jersey presented to him during the ceremony with the number 47 on the back under his name.

“I like this guy,” Trump said of Cignetti.

BREAKING: President Trump is presented with a custom “Trump” jersey and helmet by Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti: “I like this guy.” pic.twitter.com/2Qlx93gtE4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 11, 2026

Trump made note of the absence of star quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who did not attend because of NFL obligations.

Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, is currently participating in training activities with his new team.

“He was so nice. He called,” Trump said while addressing Vice President J.D. Vance.

“Actually, J.D., he’s a big fan of ours,” Trump added.

.@POTUS says Fernando Mendoza was "so nice" when he called to inform him he couldn't attend the ceremony: "The reason he didn't is because he's at spring training… he's gotta win, and I think he's going to win pretty early." pic.twitter.com/qDQxJKvCXd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

The president joked about Mendoza missing the event before immediately defending him.

“The reason he didn’t is because he’s at spring training,” Trump said.

Trump concluded of Mendoza, “He’s a great guy, actually, and he is actually a big fan of what we’re doing for our country.”

Indiana finished its perfect championship season with a 27-21 victory over Miami in the national title game after a century of being irrelevant in the sport.

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