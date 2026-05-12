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Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti, left, presents President Donald Trump a jersey during an event to welcome the 2026 College Football Playoff national champions Indiana University on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday.
Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti, left, presents President Donald Trump a jersey during an event to welcome the 2026 College Football Playoff national champions Indiana University on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Indiana's Cignetti Gifts Trump Custom Hoosiers Jersey as NCAA Champs Visit WH: 'I Like This Guy'

 By Johnathan Jones  May 12, 2026 at 12:35pm
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President Donald Trump welcomed the national champion Indiana Hoosiers football team to the White House Monday.

The Hoosiers visited Washington after completing a perfect 16-0 season and winning the College Football Playoff national championship in January.

Trump hosted players and coaches on the South Lawn before later welcoming them into the Oval Office. The president repeatedly praised head coach Curt Cignetti during the event.

“This was a year that will live forever in the hearts of Indiana football fans,” Trump said.

He then told Cignetti, “It was an exciting year for football, but maybe you’re the biggest story.”

At another point during the ceremony, Trump added, “I think he’s the coach of the last decade.”

The president also smiled while holding up a custom Hoosiers jersey presented to him during the ceremony with the number 47 on the back under his name.

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“I like this guy,” Trump said of Cignetti.

Trump made note of the absence of star quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who did not attend because of NFL obligations.

Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, is currently participating in training activities with his new team.

“He was so nice. He called,” Trump said while addressing Vice President J.D. Vance.

“Actually, J.D., he’s a big fan of ours,” Trump added.

The president joked about Mendoza missing the event before immediately defending him.

“The reason he didn’t is because he’s at spring training,” Trump said.

Trump concluded of Mendoza, “He’s a great guy, actually, and he is actually a big fan of what we’re doing for our country.”

Indiana finished its perfect championship season with a 27-21 victory over Miami in the national title game after a century of being irrelevant in the sport.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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