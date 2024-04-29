Share
News

As India's Prime Minister Met with Biden, His Government Dispatched a Hit Squad to Assassinate a US Citizen on American Soil: Report

 By Jack Davis  April 29, 2024 at 1:15pm
Share

A new report links India’s government to a failed 2023 assassination attempt against an American citizen who is a critic of India’s government.

According to The Washington Post, India’s espionage agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, coordinated a team to assassinate Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American citizen.

The report said intelligence agency officer Vikram Yadav called the operation a “priority now,” and that as soon as details about the subject’s location was available “it will be a go ahead from us.”

The Post report said the plotting was taking place even as President Joe Biden was orchestrating a lavish June 22 reception at the White House for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The report said U.S. intelligence agencies “assess” that the plot was likely known to Modi’s national security adviser, Ajit Doval, but noted that “no smoking gun proof has emerged.”

Trending:
4 Young Teens Suffer Brutal Car Crash, Leaving No Survivors; Shocking Pics Show Terrifying Wreck

However, the report noted that “U.S. and Western security officials said it is unlikely that RAW would have launched such operations without a clear understanding that doing so would be met with approval by the prime minister.”

According to a report from WNBC-TV in New York, Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram said the DEA foiled the assassination after the foreign agent trying to kill Pannun hired a drug trafficker for the execution.

Do world leaders respect Biden?

“When we were made aware of the fact that the defendant in this case had credibly indicated that he was directed to arrange the murder by an individual who is assessed to be an employee of the Indian Government, we took this information very seriously and engaged in direct conversations with the Indian government at the highest levels to express our concern,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement, according to NBC.

The Post report said India has been aggressive about assassinations in North America, and linked Indian government officials to the June 18 killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India was responsible for the assassination, according to the CBC.

“Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said in a House of Commons speech in September, the CBC reported.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open and democratic societies conduct themselves,” he said.

Related:
Tech CEO Falls to Death After On-Stage Stunt Goes Wrong

According to The New York Times, Modi “completely rejected” the accusations.

The Post quoted what it said was a “Western security official” as saying India can risk assassinations on American soil  “because they knew they could get away with it.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not made an official comment on the Post report. Randhir Jaiswal, a representative of the ministry, said assassinations are “not our policy.”

Although the Post report said an indictment unsealed in November said the assassination plot against Pannun  was directed by an Indian official, the only charges brought to date involved Nikhil Gupta, a middleman in the operation.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Potential VP Pick Says She's Ready to Serve with Trump - 'If That Call Came, I Would Say Yes'
Subway Could Shrink to Smallest Size in Years as California's $20 Minimum Wage Does Major Damage
As India's Prime Minister Met with Biden, His Government Dispatched a Hit Squad to Assassinate a US Citizen on American Soil: Report
Climate Activist Who Defaced Famous Work of Art Sentenced to Prison
Palestinian Flag Replaces American Flag at Harvard Until Police Step In
See more...

Conversation