A south Texas Democratic member of Congress is facing federal charges of accepting bribes.

Rep. Henry Cuellar is accused of accepting $238,000 in cash disguised as consulting fees from a bank controlled by a Mexican billionaire, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Cuellar is also accused of accepting $360,000 from an Azerbaijani oil company in return for delivering political favors for the nation’s regime.

BREAKING: Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife have been charged by the DOJ for allegedly taking $600,000 in bribes from an oil & gas company owned and controlled by the government of Azerbaijan. That’s now two Democrats in Congress indicted for taking foreign bribes. pic.twitter.com/YgYHnE4IZZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 3, 2024

Banco Azteca was identified as the Mexican bank involved in Cuellar’s alleged bribery in charging documents unsealed by prosecutors.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, one of the richest men in Mexico, founded the bank.

Neither the billionaire nor his bank are facing any charges in connection to Cuellar’s alleged bribery.

The institution has faced struggles in efforts to form partnerships with American banks — with some pointing to Banco Azteca’s allegedly lax anti-money laundering practices, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Are Democrats corrupt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (90 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Cuellar is accused of pressuring federal officials into taking actions favorable to the bank’s interests in charging documents released by the Department of Justice. “In exchange for the bribes paid by the Mexican bank, Congressman Cuellar allegedly agreed to influence legislative activity and to advise and pressure high-ranking U.S. Executive Branch officials regarding measures beneficial to the bank,” the document said.

The charges also alleged that Cuellar similarly inserted language favorable to Azerbaijan’s geopolitical interests into legislation, as well as delivered a speech on the House floor in favor of Azerbaijan, according to the Associated Press.

Cuellar and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, face a litany of criminal charges that could land the couple in federal prison for decades.

The congressman maintains his innocence.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife were indicted on more than a dozen federal charges alleging they accepted nearly $600,000 in bribes from an oil company owned by the government of Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank, the Justice Department said Friday. pic.twitter.com/unqz0Q2KaR — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 3, 2024

Former President Donald Trump defended Cuellar in a Truth Social message, pointing to his criticism of President Joe Biden’s open door migration policies.

Disgraced Rep. Henry Cuellar, who has been indicted for taking bribes from Azerbaijan, has found a surprising new ally: Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Syw4DiwViy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 6, 2024

Cuellar and his wife were released from custody on Friday after posting a $100,000 bond each, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.