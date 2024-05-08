Share
News

Indicted Democratic Congressman Accused of Taking Bribes from Mexican Banking Giant to Alter Legislation

 By Richard Moorhead  May 8, 2024 at 3:31pm
Share

A south Texas Democratic member of Congress is facing federal charges of accepting bribes.

Rep. Henry Cuellar is accused of accepting $238,000 in cash disguised as consulting fees from a bank controlled by a Mexican billionaire, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Cuellar is also accused of accepting $360,000 from an Azerbaijani oil company in return for delivering political favors for the nation’s regime.

Trending:
Election Integrity Win in Georgia: Election Board Reprimands Fulton County, Will Appoint Monitor for 2024

Banco Azteca was identified as the Mexican bank involved in Cuellar’s alleged bribery in charging documents unsealed by prosecutors.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, one of the richest men in Mexico, founded the bank.

Neither the billionaire nor his bank are facing any charges in connection to Cuellar’s alleged bribery.

The institution has faced struggles in efforts to form partnerships with American banks — with some pointing to Banco Azteca’s allegedly lax anti-money laundering practices, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Are Democrats corrupt?

Cuellar is accused of pressuring federal officials into taking actions favorable to the bank’s interests in charging documents released by the Department of Justice. “In exchange for the bribes paid by the Mexican bank, Congressman Cuellar allegedly agreed to influence legislative activity and to advise and pressure high-ranking U.S. Executive Branch officials regarding measures beneficial to the bank,” the document said.

The charges also alleged that Cuellar similarly inserted language favorable to Azerbaijan’s geopolitical interests into legislation, as well as delivered a speech on the House floor in favor of Azerbaijan, according to the Associated Press.

Cuellar and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, face a litany of criminal charges that could land the couple in federal prison for decades.

The congressman maintains his innocence.

Related:
Trump Accuses Biden of Targeting 'Respected Democrat,' Says He Tried to 'Take Him Out'

Former President Donald Trump defended Cuellar in a Truth Social message, pointing to his criticism of President Joe Biden’s open door migration policies.

Cuellar and his wife were released from custody on Friday after posting a $100,000 bond each, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Southwest Airlines Comes Under Criticism for Letting 'Devious' Passengers Exploit Boarding System
Indicted Democratic Congressman Accused of Taking Bribes from Mexican Banking Giant to Alter Legislation
Judge Orders Trump to Change His Behavior During Stormy Daniels' Testimony: 'I Won't Tolerate That'
Texas Farm Worker Infected with Bird Flu Had None of the Typical Influenza Signs, Instead Showed One Disturbing Symptom
Watch: NFL Star Gets Dominated by Sumo Wrestler, Laughed at After Embarrassing Loss
See more...

Conversation