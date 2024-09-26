Indicted NYC Mayor Eric Adams Fires Back Against 'No-Show Congresswoman' AOC as Dem Infighting Goes Public

Prominent Democrats do not seem to feel much joy these days.

Beleaguered Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, indicted Thursday on five criminal counts related to campaign contributions, delivered a bitter-yet-appropriate rebuke to his fellow New York Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after she called for Adams to resign.

“I don’t listen to those comments that come from a, you know, just basically a no-show congresswoman. She’s not doing constituent services in her district,” Adams told a local TV reporter on Wednesday evening, per Politico.

“I do constituent services every day as the mayor of the city of New York,” the mayor added. “I don’t know when the last time they saw her in her congressional district.”

Ocasio-Cortez, commonly referred to as AOC, first called for Adams’s resignation in a statement to The New York Times.

She then took to the social media platform X and repeated her statement.

“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City. The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign,” she tweeted.

I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City. The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign.… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2024

Should Eric Adams resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 72% (135 Votes) No: 28% (53 Votes)

“Catturd,” a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump who boasts more than 2.9 million followers on X, responded to AOC with a comment that might have given the embattled Adams a brief chuckle.

“You should resign for the good of the country,” Catturd wrote.

You should resign for the good of the country. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 25, 2024

Of course, when prominent Democrats quarrel, the prudent thing is usually to stand aside and let them fight.

In July, for instance, Democrat elites staged a coup to force President Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential election. Shortly thereafter, reports surfaced that Biden harbored resentment toward those who betrayed him, especially former President Barack Obama.

Likewise, last week Democratic Rep. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan delivered a belated-yet-stern tongue-lashing to one of the state’s most notorious legislators, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, over what Whitmer characterized as Tlaib’s anti-Semitic comments toward the state’s Democratic attorney general, Dana Nessel.

All of those Democrats have behaved like tyrants. Thus, when they squabble among themselves, one cheers for the meteor. Otherwise, short of that celestial intervention, one hopes that their fighting will continue.

The Adams-AOC squabble, on the other hand, might force us to pick a side.

For one thing, the mayor has professed innocence. Yes, they all do that. But in this case several circumstances should alarm us.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, federal agents swarmed Gracie Mansion, Adams’s official residence.

Alex Spiro, Adams’s lawyer, described the scene as “an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams phone (again). He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court.”

“They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in,” Spiro added.

Perhaps much more importantly, in recent years Adams has expressed more concerns about Biden’s open border and the migrant crisis it facilitated than most other big-city mayors.

Thus, in light of the Biden regime’s tyrannical crackdown on political opponents, reasonable suspicions of political persecution arose immediately when reports surfaced in November that federal agents had begun investigating Adams.

As a big-city liberal, the New York mayor hardly deserves our support or even sympathy under normal circumstances.

AOC, however, has aligned herself with an political establishment hell-bent on destroying the country.

Adams, at least, called attention to that much. Perhaps he has now paid the price for it.

Furthermore, Americans who have awakened to the authoritarian rot inside their own government might best respond to the Adams indictment with the following message to federal agents who allegedly work for us:

Once you prosecute the late accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s clients — and all the powerful people that would entail — then you can go after these alleged campaign-related crimes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.