Indignant Trump Says Schiff 'Lied to Congress' and Should 'Immediately Resign'

In the aftermath of what critics derided as a political stunt by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, President Donald Trump on Friday called for the California Democrat to resign.

On Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee heard testimony from acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire regarding the whistleblower complaint that was made regarding Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the hearing, Schiff read what he called “the essence” of the phone call as revealed by a transcript that was released by the White House, making it appear Trump said things that were not actually said on the call.

Trump exploded with outrage Friday on Twitter.

“Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist. He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!” Trump tweeted.

TRENDING: Rush Limbaugh Says ‘Blowback’ Is Already Happening Against Democrats over Impeachment Push

…sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

“Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions. He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man!” Trump said, noting the Schiff was among the lead critics of Trump during the investigation into claims that there was collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

Rep. Adam Schiff totally made up my conversation with Ukraine President and read it to Congress and Millions. He must resign and be investigated. He has been doing this for two years. He is a sick man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Do you think Rep. Adam Schiff should resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (117 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Schiff’s remarks were part of his opening statement at the hearing.

“We’ve been very good to your country. Very good. No other country has done as much as we have. But you know what, I don’t see much reciprocity here,” Schiff said, playing the part of Trump during the phone call.

“I hear what you want. I have a favor I want from you, though, and I’m gonna say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of it … on this and on that,” Schiff said.

RELATED: Motion To Censure Adam Schiff Introduced After Schiff's 'Blatantly False Retelling of' Trump's Ukraine Call

“I’m gonna put you in touch with people and not just any people. I’m gonna put you in touch with the Attorney General of the United States — my attonrey, Bill Barr. He’s got the whole weight of the American law enforcement behind him and I’m gonna put you in touch with Rudy. You’re gonna love him, trust me. You know what I’m asking, so I’m only going to say this a few more times in a few more ways. And by the way, don’t call me again; I’ll call you when you’ve done what I asked,” Schiff said, still imitating Trump.

He closed that section of his remarks by saying, “This is in sum and character what the president was trying to communicate with the president of Ukraine.”

Schiff’s actions did not play well on Twitter.

It is disturbing and outrageous that Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff opens up a hearing of this importance with improvised fake dialogue between President Trump and President Zelenskyy. We should focus on the facts. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 26, 2019

If the conversation were as damning as Schiff et al would like, he would have simply read directly from it, instead of making up dialogue. Probably not surprising in light of the extravagant collusion claims he made for 2 years. https://t.co/UfefK3kQYj — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 26, 2019

I can’t believe what I’m watching right now! When confronted about making up a transcript, Adam Schiff countered “it was meant to be parody.” This is a hearing before the UNITED STATES CONGRESS, and Schiff uses parody as a mechanism to completely misconstrue @realDonaldTrump?! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 26, 2019

Schiff later defended his dramatic remarks, according to Fox News.

“My summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least, part, in parody,” Schiff said.

“The fact that that’s not clear is a separate problem in and of itself. Of course, the president never said, ‘If you don’t understand me I’m going to say it seven more times,’ my point is, that’s the message that the Ukraine president was receiving in not so many words.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.