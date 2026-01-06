Share
Commentary
A customer works out at a Planet Fitness in Pennsylvania in a file photo from 2017.
Commentary
A customer works out at a Planet Fitness in Pennsylvania in a file photo from 2017. (Don Emmert - AFP / Getty Images)

The Inevitable Result of Letting Men Into Women's Spaces: 'Trans' Gymgoer Caught Touching Himself at Planet Fitness

 By Johnathan Jones and    January 6, 2026 at 3:04pm
Women are repeatedly told this does not happen.

They are told their fears about sharing intimate spaces with confused men are imaginary, and to be quiet, kind, and accepting.

Then a video goes viral, and reality takes over.

According to a report from The New York Post and a disturbing video viewed by The Western Journal, a transgender gymgoer is seen appearing to masturbate inside a stall in a women’s bathroom at a Planet Fitness in California.

The incident took place at a location in Northern California last May.

WARNING: The following post links to content that some may find disturbing.

The footage was originally posted on TikTok by gym patron Grace Hutson, but only gained traction online over the weekend.

The video, which is suddenly all over social media platform X, shows the shadow of an unidentified man appearing to perform a sex act on himself.

It is graphic, stomach-turning, and deeply inappropriate. For that reason, we are not sharing the video.

In fact, doing so would violate our own editorial standards.

Hutson said she encountered the situation while using the women’s restroom at Planet Fitness.

She later described being uncomfortable and unsure how to respond and said she alerted the front desk at the time.

According to her account, employees did not know how to handle the situation.

Her boyfriend eventually confronted the individual. Hutson has since said she regrets not doing more, including contacting the police.

She also explained why she hesitated. She said she believed she would have been accused of being transphobic and that nothing would come of it anyway.

She was probably right to make that assumption. Women are routinely told that acknowledging biological reality is hateful. In many cases, women themselves are actually the ones defending these policies.

But here is a hard truth: If the idea of “being a woman” is sexually arousing to the point that someone cannot enter a women’s bathroom without pleasuring himself, that person is not a woman.

That person is a perverted man with impulse-control issues, no matter what feminists and Democrats tell us.

Perhaps the worst part of the video, if you have been unfortunate enough to see it, is that viewing it is not the least bit surprising.

Corporate America and the far left opened this door years ago. Target was among the first major companies to welcome men into women’s bathrooms.

Others followed, loudly and proudly, and people who protested the perversion were labeled as bigots.

Anyone who warned of incidents such as the one at Planet Fitness was mocked. Now it has led exactly where we said it would, and more people are to blame than the sicko in the clip.

A society that demanded acceptance of a sickness is now paying the price.

What happened at Planet Fitness has probably happened countless times, and it will happen again.

A man pleasuring himself feet away from women with the mindset that he is fighting a civil rights battle is not something that occurred by accident.

He was ushered into that stall by corporate cowardice and a society with some major issues.

This was always going to be the outcome.

Conversation