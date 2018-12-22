‘Inevitable and Soon’: Bill O’Reilly Taking Serious Heat for Suggesting Ginsburg’s Departure Is Imminent

Conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly has received harsh criticism for his comments following the hospitalization of 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who has served on the court since 1993, was hospitalized to undergo a pulmonary lobectomy Friday after cancerous nodules were found in her left lung.

Following the news of Ginsburg’s most recent bout with cancer, O’Reilly commented that he believed she would be forced to retire soon.

“Justice Ginsburg is very ill,” the former Fox News host tweeted. “Another Justice appointment inevitable and soon. Bad news for the left.”

Justice Ginsburg is very ill. Another Justice appointment inevitable and soon. Bad news for the left. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) December 21, 2018

TRENDING: Hollywood Actress Willing To Risk It All for Pro-Life Film, Claims Getting Blacklisted ‘Worth It’

Should O’Reilly’s prediction be correct, that would leave a third seat on the Supreme Court for President Donald Trump to fill, after he appointed Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

While about 29,000 people liked his tweet, another 30,000 commented — and most of the responses were sharp attacks on O’Reilly. Here’s a sampling:

Do you think O’Reilly’s comments were insensitive? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“When are you going to meet the Grim Reaper? That’s all we really wanna know.”

“You already have one foot dangling in Hell. Cant wait for the rest of you to get there.”

“Sit down forever, you vulture.”

“Saving this. When you’re dying, I’m going to laugh and send it to your children weekly, by telegram… maybe singing telegram…”

While one could question the sensitivity of O’Reilly’s tweet, it’s no secret that the aging Ginsburg has had her share of health scares.

The eldest judge on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg has survived both colon and pancreatic cancer already and had a heart stent procedure four years ago, NBC News reported.

RELATED: Bill O’Reilly Throws Former Colleague Megyn Kelly Under the Bus – ‘Kelly Should Have Known’

Friday’s cancerous removal was of growths caught accidentally after the justice was hospitalized early in November due to a fall that fractured several ribs.

Had Ginsburg not gone to the hospital for that fall, experts told NBC it’s likely the cancerous masses would have grown unnoticed until they were so large they would be difficult to treat or remove.

As for the person who might choose her replacement should she retire, the president wished Ginsburg only the best.

“Wishing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a full and speedy recovery!” Trump tweeted.

Wishing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a full and speedy recovery! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

The Supreme Court said in a news release that “Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.