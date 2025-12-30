Share
Infamous Minneapolis Day Care Finally Fixes Their Sign - But They Still Didn't Get It Quite Right

 By Bryan Chai  December 30, 2025 at 2:08pm
Call it a “learing” experience that this Minnesota day care won’t soon forget.

The Quality Learning Center in Minneapolis garnered quite a bit of attention as reports of the larger fraud scandal plaguing the North Star State began circulating.

Quality Learning Center was actually one of the featured schools in the larger day care scandal in Minnesota, to which internet sleuth Nick Shirley brought massive viral attention last week:

At the heart of the scandalous claims is that a number of Minnesota day cares were defrauding the Child Care Assistance Program by claiming reimbursements for non-existent children and/or services. Many or most of the centers reportedly were run by and for members of the state’s large Somali community.

The Quality Learning Center, for instance, allegedly took in $4 million for these fraudulent services before closing down due to “space restraints,” as reported by the New York Post.

But even that story has some holes in it:

“MN Department of Children commissioner Tikki Brown claims the Quality Learing Center closed down last week, which explains why there were no children when Nick Shirley visited,” Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg posted. “Today, however, the Quality Learing Center was packed with kids. The New York Post reports the children were ‘trucked’ in, with one local saying it was the first time they had seen kids go into the building.

“They need to coordinate next time before they try to cover up a crime.”

Related:
Even if Minnesota's Somali-Owned Day Cares Aren't Fraudulent, They Still Represent a Big Problem

But while authorities hopefully begin to investigate this very serious matter, you may have noticed that Rugg kept calling this day care in question the “Quality Learing Center.”

That’s obviously a typo — but not Rugg’s.

When the New York Post first began to investigate this particular center, they noticed something rather alarming: Whoever was running this alleged scam couldn’t even bother to spell “Learning” correctly.

Instead, on a big sign plastered in front of the facility, the place loudly proclaimed to be the “Quality Learing Center.”

Now, the facility has apparently corrected that embarrassing mistake (though it’s unclear why a closed-down facility would need to change a typo), according to the New York Post.

But while it may correctly read “Quality Learning Center” now, the signage is far from perfect.

As the New York Post pointed out, “the center’s street address on the transom beneath the sign was still misspelled as ‘Nicolet’ instead of ‘Nicollet.'”

Whoops.

But while everyone can have a chuckle at the expense of poor spelling, the far more serious fraud allegations at the center of this scandal are no laughing matter.

It’s a serious indictment of government oversight in a state that clearly has much deeper issues than not knowing how to spell “learning.”

