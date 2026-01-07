Infamous 'Quality Learing Center' Day Care Officially Shuts Down

The Quality Learning Center child care facility, featured in a viral video last month exposing alleged fraud in Minnesota, has closed down.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley posted a 42-minute video uncovering what he said was $110 million in fraud perpetrated through Somali-linked child care centers in Minneapolis.

In the video, Shirley reported in front of one of those facilities with a misspelled sign that read “Quality Learing Center.”

Many on social media could not help noting the irony that a place that is supposed to be teaching children couldn’t even get its sign right.

OMG – Look at this! The infamous “Quality Learning Center” in Minneapolis just FIXED their embarrassingly misspelled sign ONE DAY after journalists showed up investigating the massive daycare fraud scandal. Too late, guys. You’re already busted. That typo was up there for years… pic.twitter.com/tRgY2nmz12 — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) December 30, 2025

On Tuesday, Shirley posted a screenshot from Minnesota’s Department of Human Resources showing the center was closed as of Jan. 6, 2026.

Place is officially shut down, Diddys lookalike tried hard to save face but ultimately failed pic.twitter.com/3TF52yBZWw — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) January 7, 2026

CBS News reported, “The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families said that the center requested closure of its license effective Tuesday.”

“The provider is unable to reopen without reapplying for a license,” the agency reported.

“Quality Learning Center received $1.9 million from Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program in fiscal year 2025, according to the department. DCYF said it was made aware on Dec. 19 that the center intended to voluntarily close, but during a visit 10 days later, it learned it had chosen to remain open,” CBS reported.

Still can’t get over Quality Learing Center. They care so little they couldn’t even get the name of the scam right. Imagine that. pic.twitter.com/4vm9d2VNqX — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 27, 2025



The news came after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that he was dropping his reelection bid to serve a third term, amid the alleged fraud in his state’s social services programs possibly totaling over $9 billion.

“Every minute that I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who want to prey on our differences,” Walz said.

TIM WALZ on not seeking re-election: “Every minute that I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity, and the cynics who want to prey on our differences.” “So I… pic.twitter.com/RtSCoUhy4c — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 5, 2026

Evidence has come forth suggesting that the alleged child care facility fraud uncovered in Minnesota among the Somali community may not just be limited to the North Star State, but may also be found in other states like Ohio and Washington.

Last week, the Trump administration froze federal funding for child care facilities in Minnesota and other states as fraud investigations ramp up.

