Infant Dead After Being Strangled by Illegal, Whom Biden Allowed to Stay: Authorities

The Obama administration let in some of the worst people, and the Biden administration let them stay.

Despite Immigration and Customs Enforcement working at a breakneck pace to rid our country of these illegal immigrant invaders, innocent people are still getting hurt and being killed.

Alvaro Mejia-Ayala, 21, was charged with murder for strangling his infant sister in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to the Washington Post.

This absolutely horrid deed took place on Sept. 17, but the little girl did not die until Tuesday.

Mejia-Ayala was allowed to stay in America after crossing the border illegally in 2016 under former President Barack Obama, the Department of Homeland Security said.

He was a juvenile traveling as part of a “family unit” coming from El Salvador. According to The Washington Times, a 2015 court ruling allowed illegals who had children to be released if apprehended.

Mejia-Ayala had an immigration case pending in 2024, but in October, former President Joe Biden’s administration concluded he was a low priority and dismissed his case. DHS stated the 2015 ruling allowed him to say here indefinitely.

Meet Alvaro Mejia-Ayala, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, entered US as a family unit in 2016, was released into our country by Obama admin. October 17, 2024, then Biden admin. decided to dismiss his immigration case, allowing him to indefinitely remain in US illegally. pic.twitter.com/xn3zGhp4Ps — 🍎 Applebutt Investigations 🍎 (@8102ops) September 23, 2025



Mejia-Ayala was also arrested last year for reckless driving, but he was released before Immigration and Customs Enforcement could place a detainer on him.

ICE has now issued a deportation request, and he is being held in Loudoun County without bond.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin commented on his crime, giving further context that Mejia-Ayala used a cord to charge electronics: “What kind of sick monster strangles a defenseless, innocent baby girl with a charging cord? This barbarism has no place in the U.S.”

Such stories shed light on how difficult the left has made deportations for the president then and now.

Catching violent criminals, rapists, pedophiles, and traffickers is hard enough, but it is made ever harder when so-called “sanctuary cities” pledge to harbor these people in pursuit of Democrats’ agenda.

As Fox News reported in June 2015, Trump said about illegal immigration, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best.

“They’re not sending you. … They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”

Sure, Trump was talking about Mexico here, but he was astoundingly right more generally — as Americans are seeing 10 years later.

The political class and many voters scoffed and poked fun at Trump during his campaign for his first term. His declaration to “Build a wall” was met with laughter and ridicule.

Rest assured, this is not a game, and there’s nothing to joke about here.

Americans like Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, and this little girl are dead, murdered at the hands of these invaders.

And they are far from the only victims.

Do not be fooled by the left’s propaganda.

These illegal immigrants are a danger to our country.

