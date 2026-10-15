Infinitely Gracious Caitlin Clark Defends Sulking Teammate Who Confirmed She Resents Clark

Indiana Fever superstar Kelsey Mitchell recently let slip her envy of teammate Caitlin Clark’s popularity. Less than a week later, Clark, a certified class act, responded with all grace and kindness.

On Oct. 2, Mitchell sat before the press for her 2026 exit interview.

When asked about the “hard days,” she revealed that it was “tough” to “show up for people that don’t look at you and have the eyes, the star eyes, when they see me, but playing with [Caitlin Clark] and having the eyes that she got, you know, we get a lot of flack just for being on her team.”

Despite Mitchell’s undeniable success — including being the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018, a 2025 All-WNBA First Team selection, and averaging 24.7 points per game in 2026 — she still struggles with the fact that Caitlin Clark gets all the “star eyes” from fans.

To be fair, Mitchell is far from the first athlete to let competitive pressures spill into the public eye. Even legendary duos like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant struggled under the spotlight.

However, years after they squashed their legendary beef, Time reported “The Black Mamba” telling O’Neal, “I was an idiot when I was a kid… I think having our debates within the press was something I wish would’ve been avoided.”

While precedent doesn’t excuse impropriety, highly competitive sports act as a pressure cooker for personal relationships. Sometimes pressure strengthens interpersonal bonds; often, it starts to break things down.

For Mitchell, it appears that a complicated relationship with popularity, combined with intense pressure to perform, created hidden pain that eventually broke into the public sphere.

In stark contrast to the public airing of grievances, Clark responded with infinite charity and grace.

“As her teammate, it makes you upset because you care about your teammates so much and you don’t want any of them to go through something like that,” Clark said in her exit interview.

She continued, acknowledging that the “microscope” placed on her brings “really great things,” but also “some negatives.”

One of the negative consequences of Clark’s fame has been the alleged racist comments directed at Mitchell. Clark said every form of racism “makes me upset, makes me sad, makes me really disappointed.”

Do you think Caitlin Clark's response to Kelsey Mitchell's comments shows true leadership? Absolutely, she set a great example It's a nice gesture, but not enough Not really, there's more to leadership I don't care about their drama Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Absolutely, she set a great example 95% (35 votes) It's a nice gesture, but not enough 0% (0 votes) Not really, there's more to leadership 0% (0 votes) I don't care about their drama 5% (2 votes)

If she couldn’t be any clearer, Clark made sure to express her love for Mitchell.

“Kelsey’s a really great person, and I love getting to be in the locker room with her,” she said, adding that “she’s just a good soul.”

Clark concluded by saying she hopes the Fever signs Mitchell back and that she gets to play with her teammate for the rest of her career.

What a beautiful display of camaraderie, kindness, and class.

The star point guard isn’t just one of the best players in the league — she’s also one of the most gracious, even toward those who don’t extend the same courtesy.

Her maturity reminds us that pure athleticism can attract crowds, but character builds championship culture.

In a fallen world, Caitlin Clark chooses compassion over conflict, redefining what it means to be a true leader.

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