Influencer Logan Paul Keeps Having Conversations About Christianity

Logan Paul is known as a social media influencer, professional boxer, and wrestler, and entrepreneur.

He has an estimated net worth of $150 million and over 23 million followers on his YouTube channel alone.

But like many other celebrities, he has also drawn attention in recent months for having more conversations about Christianity.

Most recently, Paul hosted Texas megachurch pastor and prosperity preacher Joel Osteen on his podcast earlier this month.

The influencer, who is 31 years old, was curious about the reported rise in Christian faith among members of his generation.

Osteen answered that many people are “empty” inside and “hungry for more,” according to a report from The Christian Post.

Paul also asked about what happens when people die, to which Osteen responded, “When you know the Lord, you’ve taken Jesus as your Savior.”

Paul and his co-host, Mike Majlak, even challenged Osteen on his wealth and broader problems in the megachurch movement.

Joel Osteen joins Logan Paul on today’s episode! 🙏🚨 pic.twitter.com/kDdXcdfECk — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) April 8, 2026

But Osteen is not the only prominent Christian who Paul has interviewed.

Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle, a father and son who pastor a church in Connecticut, were hosted by Paul on the show in 2024.

Paul revealed during the episode that his mother was a Christian, but that he “grew out of it and just became a little bit more curious about the world.”

He also admitted that he struggled with “proof” for Christianity, with Cliffe Knechtle — known online for his apologetics content — answering that Jesus lived a “sinless life” and had “amazing ethical teachings.”

The elder Knechtle also emphasized the importance of the resurrection as vindicating the claims of Jesus.

“Most importantly, three days after He dies, He physically, bodily rises from the dead, and over a period of 40 days, He appears to over 500 people who see Him different times, different places, risen from the dead,” the pastor described.

Paul pressed him on the answer: “How do you know that?”

Cliffe Knechtle responded that the resurrection is just as historically verifiable as any other event — if not more so.

“You know that in the same way that you know that George Washington was the first president of the United States, that you know that Adolf Hitler really committed the atrocities he did, it’s called historical knowledge,” he answered.

Paul even asked about the abortion issue and other controversial topics.

Warning: The following video contains vulgar language and may be offensive to some viewers.

Logan Paul discusses abortion with Cliffe Knechtle pic.twitter.com/c1NIp7vw69 — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) May 22, 2024

Outside of his conversations with Christian leaders, earlier this year, Paul drew more attention — and controversy — for praying to Jesus before selling a Pokemon card for $16 million.

By all indications, the prayer was sincere, even as some were taken aback by his invocation over such an event.

“This is really what the hobby is all about, this thing that we love so much,” Paul said. “God, if it is your will, whatever blessings you bestow upon us, we are happy to accept with open arms.”

Paul is like millions of other young men in our country.

He sees the validity of the Christian faith, and he doesn’t dismiss Jesus out of hand, but he has questions.

Let’s pray that he — and his millions of followers — keep asking them, and sooner rather than later, arrive at the answer.

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