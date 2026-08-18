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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks as New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani listen during a press conference on Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions on Aug. 12, 2026, in New York City.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks as New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani listen during a press conference on Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions on Aug. 12, 2026, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Influential Democratic Donor Ditches Kathy Hochul and Backs Republican Opponent

 By Jack Davis  August 18, 2026 at 6:31am
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A major Democratic donor will support Republican Bruce Blakeman in his effort to oust Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Bonnie Englebardt Lautenberg, the widow of former Democratic Sen. Frank Lautenberg of New Jersey, has crossed party lines, according to the New York Post.

“It’s the talk of the Hamptons,” said one Democrat who expressed surprise. “It’s a good get for Bruce.”

Lautenberg, a 79-year-old philanthropist, had donated $1,000 to Hochul’s re-election campaign in July 2025 as part of her longtime support of various Democrats.

Lautenberg confirmed she would hold a fundraiser to help Blakeman’s campaign.

“Bruce is a longtime friend and neighbor. He’s a great guy,” she said.

Blakeman said, “I am honored to have the support of Bonnie Lautenberg in my campaign for governor.”

Will Bruce Blakeman win in November?

As the candidates near the home stretch of the campaign, a new Siena Poll indicates that Hochul’s lead over Blakeman is shrinking.

The poll shows Hochul leading Blakeman 49 percent to 39 percent. In June, she was ahead with 52 percent support to Blakeman’s 32 percent.

The poll of 811 respondents had a 4.2 percentage point margin of error.

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“With less than three months till Election Day, Hochul holds a 10-point lead over Blakeman, 49-39%, not crossing the magic 50% mark. In June, among registered voters, Hochul’s lead was twice as large, 52-32%,” Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said.

“At this point four years ago, August 2022, when Hochul was just finishing her first year as governor, she led her opponent, former Republican Congressman (and current EPA Administrator) Lee Zeldin by 14 points, 53-39 percent, before going on to ultimately win the election by six points, 53-47 percent,” he said.

The poll noted that 49 percent of respondents gave Hochul an unfavorable rating, while 46 percent gave her a favorable rating.

Blakeman had 33 percent of voters rate him favorably and 26 percent unfavorably, while 40 percent lacked enough knowledge to form an opinion.

“Not surprisingly, both candidates are holding on to their partisan bases, as Hochul leads among Democrats 80-8 percent and Blakeman leads among Republicans 84-9 percent. Likely independent voters favor Blakeman by a narrow five-point margin, 45-40 percent,” Greenberg said. “Hochul holds a commanding 64-19 percent lead in New York City, but trails Blakeman in the downstate suburbs by eight points, 49-41 percent. They are running virtually even in upstate, as well as among men and with white voters; Hochul has large leads with women, Latinos and Black voters.”

“While Hochul has a 10-point lead, likely voters think she’ll do a better job than Blakeman on increasing affordable housing by 16 points. That’s the good news for Hochul. The bad news is that voters think she’s better than Blakeman on four other issues — affordability, energy, safety, and immigrants – by between only one and seven points,” Greenberg said.

“While independents give Hochul negative ratings on all four traits, they overwhelmingly say Blakeman is tough and also say he gets things done. Independents are divided on whether Blakeman is honest or in touch; they score him better on both than they do Hochul,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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