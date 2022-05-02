Informant Appearing In D'Souza's Doc Film '2,000 Mules' Details How Alleged Ballot Harvesting Operation Worked

An informant from Arizona detailed in Dinesh D’Souza’s new documentary film “2,000 Mules” how she participated in an alleged illegal ballot harvesting operation during the 2020 general election.

Further, according to the movie, the scheme took place in not only Arizona, but also Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

These are all states that former President Donald Trump won in 2016 but flipped to Democrat President Joe Biden in 2020.

The vote integrity group True the Vote worked with D’Souza on “2,000 Mules.”

A mule is a term used in the movie for those who repeatedly picked up batches of ballots and placed them in drop boxes.

True the Vote used cellphone geotracking data to identify people who went to 10 or more drop boxes and five or more visits to nongovernmental organizations working on voter turnout during the the 2020 general election.

The mules followed a pattern of repeatedly going to drop box locations and back to offices of non-governmental organizations, where allegedly ballots were being collected. The movie called these locations “stash houses.”

The mules averaged 38 visits during the election nationwide, with an average of five ballots per visit. “That’s 380,000 illegal votes,” D’Souza says in “2,000 Mules.”

In Arizona, True the Vote identified 200 mules who averaged 20 drop box visits, with five ballots per drop. Allegedly this resulted 20,000 votes being illegally cast.

D’Souza noted that was more than Biden’s 10,457 vote margin of victory.

Using the mule threshold definition of 10 or more visits to drop boxes, Trump would have also won Georgia and Pennsylvania, but still lost Michigan and Wisconsin.

With just these three additional wins, he would have carried the Electoral College vote over Biden 279 to 259.

The 10 or more visits per mule is a very high threshold meant to eliminate any possibility the visits could have been happenstance.

To further guard against accidentally picking up people who happened to pass by drop box locations regularly, True the Vote bought cellphone data from October 1 into November, showing before, during and after election season.

Only those whose cellphones located them at drop boxes when voting was occurring were included in True the Vote’s data.

“Pings don’t lie,” True the Vote president Catherine Engelbrecht told Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in a recent interview.

When True the Vote lowered the threshold for a mule from 10 or more visits to drop boxes to five or more, “this revealed a huge upsurge in the number of mules from 2,000 to 54,000,” D’Souza says in “2,000 Mules.”

Even assuming only three ballots per drop, the number of allegedly illegally cast ballots would shoot up from 380,000 to 810,000.

Under this calculation, Trump would have won all five swing states Biden flipped and his Electoral College victory would have been 305 to 233.

True the Vote’s Gregg Phillips interviewed an informant from Yuma County, Arizona who detailed how mules would drop off ballots and come in for what she assumed were weekly payments during the election.

The average number of trips per mule in the county was 31, according to Engelbrecht.

“I would get a call to find out how many ballots were brought in and if they were already pre-filled out first,” the informant, whose identity was hidden by altering her voice and not showing her face, told Phillips.

A woman “would come to the office, look at them. And then before she left, she would either take them herself, but other times she would ask me to drop them off at the library,” the information said.

The informant was told to go to that particular drop box because there were no surveillance cameras there.

The woman “wanted me to take it in the evening when it was dark, also,” according to the informant.

She put hundreds of ballots in the drop box herself, the informant told Phillips.

Engelbrecht said in “2,000 Mules” that the informant was cooperating with authorities.

Last month, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released an interim report stating that fraud did occur on the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

Brnovich said in a letter to state Senate President Karen Fann that his Election Integrity Office found “instances of election fraud by individuals who have been or will be prosecuted for various election crimes.”

The review was not yet complete, so “we are therefore limited in what we can disclose about specific criminal and civil investigations,” he added.

The report did not give an indication of how widespread the fraud was.

Based on the information revealed in “2,000 Mules,” D’Souza argues the next step for law enforcement is clear.

In addition to cellphone data, True the Vote also has 4 million minutes of surveillance footage from drop boxes it obtained through public records requests.

“There’s an easy way to bust it, but it’s not the way you think,” he said.

“It’s not to go find the ballots in the ballot mix. You can’t do that. The way to find it is these guys have the cellphone identification of all the mules. All of them,” D’Souza continued. “So law enforcement has to step in at this point and their next step is to go and interview the mules. ‘Who paid you? Where’d you get the money?’”

Bank and cellphone records and offering immunity to the “small fish” to flip on the big ones would seem to be other ways officials could press the investigations — if they want to.

D’Souza concluded: “Today totalitarian regimes camouflage their fake elections with appearance of democracy, but they’re not real democracies. We don’t want to join them.”

“2,000 Mules” is showing in theaters across the nation on Monday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 4. There will also be a virtual premiere online on Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The “2,000 Mules” website shows the times and locations by state.

