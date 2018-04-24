Ingraham Attacks Advertisers Who Left Her Show: ‘They All Gave In to the Mob’

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham chastised corporate advertisers who left her program over a tweet she made about Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg in March, charging they “gave in to the mob.”

Meanwhile on her nationally syndicated radio program on Monday, Ingraham praised the companies that stuck with her show, noting ratings for “The Ingraham Angle” are up significantly following the controversy.

In the March 28 tweet in question, Ingraham dinged the 17-year-old for “whining” about not being accepted to some California universities, including UCLA.

Hogg reacted to Ingraham’s tweet by calling on his over 700,000 followers on Twitter to pick one of her top advertisers and contact them.

CNN Money reported that the liberal group Media Matters gave Hogg the advertisers information.

According to The Wrap, many of the companies the high school student listed (and more) announced they were pulling their ads from Ingraham’s program, including Allstate, TripAdvisor, Bayer, Hulu, Liberty Mutual, Office Depot, Johnson & Johnson and Sleep Number.

One prominent advertiser that did not join the boycott was MyPillow. Further, Ace Hardware reversed its decision to stop advertising on “The Ingraham Angle” after only a week.

On her Monday radio program, Ingraham encouraged her listeners to support Ace Hardware, and pointed out, “Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, he’s selling so many pillows.”

“They said no to the mob,” the FNC personality proclaimed.

She observed of her liberal opponents, who tried to chase her from the air: “They can’t argue with you so they demonize you.”

“OK, well, keep demonizing me,” she continued. “Go. Bring it on. Meanwhile, our ratings are sky high on Fox, by the way. And that’s my team, we have a great team, great television team, and we try to put on a good show every night. And a show that makes you think.”

Ingraham stated her show’s ratings are “up, up, up…,” including among the younger 18-34 demographic, which she said is up 47 percent since the boycott.

The rankings for Monday’s night’s program had “The Ingraham Angle” in third place among all cable news programs, with over 2.7 million viewers. The show regularly wins its 10 p.m. Eastern time slot.

Fox News overall filled 7 of the top 10 slots, with MSNBC taking the other three.

According to Nielsen Media Research, “The Ingraham Angle’s” viewership is up nine percent from the program’s first quarter average, since the host’s return to the air earlier this month from a week long vacation following the Hogg controversy.

