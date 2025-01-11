Ingraham Left Literally Speechless at Mel Gibson's Final 5-Word Message to Newsom

Laura Ingraham momentarily went silent Friday after hearing Mel Gibson’s terse message to the governor of California.

During a segment of “The Ingraham Angle,” the Fox News anchor asked Gibson numerous questions about the Palisades fire, in which Gibson recently lost his home.

At one point, she asked the “Braveheart” actor if he had a message for Gov. Gavin Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

“Spend less on hair gel,” Gibson said. “That’s it. What can I say to them? Not a big admirer of either.”

Newscum should accept full responsibility and step down as Governor of California. He’s an absolute disgrace and the worst type of leader. If there is a high note in the tragedy of these California fires is the fact that many people will now realize the Marxist left policies… https://t.co/tEvu5w8wxB — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) January 11, 2025

Despite his losses during the blaze, Gibson remained optimistic and philosophical about the crisis.

“I mean, it’s tragic, it makes you really sad,” Gibson said. “There are neighbors I have that, looking at them, I felt worse for them than I did for myself. I look at it as a strange mixture of sadness and almost kind of an elation in a sense.”

“I count my blessings. No matter what. These are things. They may or may not be replaceable, but they’re only things. We’re still here, and I just kind of look at it as, almost in a weird kind of way a purification,” he said.

Would Mel Gibson do a better job governing the state than Gavin Newsom? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1261 Votes) No: 2% (21 Votes)

Gibson was one of many residents, including celebrities, who lost property during the wildfires, which ignited Tuesday and have now killed at least 10 people and destroyed 10,000 homes and other structures, according to Fox News.

Bass and Newsom have both been whipped with harsh criticism regarding their response to the fires.

More than 50,000 L.A. residents have since signed a petition demanding Bass’s “immediate resignation,” according to the New York Post on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump placed the blame squarely on Newsom’s shoulders in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump wrote.

“He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid,” he added.

“I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this,” the incoming commander-in-chief continued.

“On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!” Trump said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.