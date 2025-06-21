Injured Officer Total Hits Double Figures in LA Riots as Newsom Continues to Fight Trump's Federal Support

The number of deputies injured during the ongoing Los Angeles riots increased to almost a dozen recently, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Robert Luna announced the injury toll at a June 13 press conference.

“Our deputies have and continue to face a dangerous situation out there,” Luna said. “At least for our department, I have had 10 deputies injured. And I don’t want to see any more police officers or deputy sheriffs injured, or anybody else on either side of this.”







“We have been encountering some interesting weapons out there,” Luna added. “Big difference between the peaceful protesters and the individuals who are coming out with weapons to attack our folks.”

Luna said police have encountered rioters throwing “rocks, Molotov cocktails, high-grade pyrotechnics,” and other weapons.

Rioters and protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles on June 6, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a number of raids throughout the city and nearby counties, according to Fox News.

From that point, the riots became increasingly violent.

“I feel for my neighbors, all down this street and around me,” Ryota Sakai, a shop owner, told Cal Matters. “The taggers hit their shops for no reason — just because we’re here, I guess. They broke some windows and lit fires, too.”

Joyce Leung, a clothing shop owner in L.A. since 2009, said she hadn’t experienced vandalism at her shop until the riots began.

“We all hung around out front of our stores along this street, keeping an eye out together as a community until almost 11 p.m.,” Leung said. “But right after we locked up and went upstairs, we heard glass breaking.”

“Yeah, a truck pulled up and shot something at our front door window,” Sam Du, an employee of Leung’s, added to the outlet. “I think it was like a BB or pellet gun.”

Since the riots began, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has resisted President Donald Trump’s moves to quell the violence.

Trump, overstepping an unwilling Newsom, deployed the California National Guard on June 7 as relief to the overwhelmed Los Angeles Police.

Newsom called it a “breach of state sovereignty,” and on June 9, he and Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Trump administration, according to a news release from Newsom’s office.

But on Thursday, a California federal appeals court ruled that Trump can maintain his power over the guard in L.A.

Trump responded to the victory on Truth Social.

“BIG WIN in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the President’s core power to call in the National Guard! The Judges obviously realized that Gavin Newscum is incompetent and ill prepared,” Trump wrote.

“But this is much bigger than Gavin, because all over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done,” he continued.

“This is a Great Decision for our Country, and we will continue to protect and defend Law abiding Americans. Congratulations to the Ninth Circuit, America is proud of you tonight!” Trump wrote.

