Inmate Allowed to Immediately Walk Right Out of Jail After He Tells Police Who He Is

Police in Washington state were looking for an escaped inmate who was mistakenly released from a county jail on Monday after he impersonated another inmate.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in southern Washington released a statement on Facebook alerting the public that a manhunt was underway for Brian Francisco Roman.

The sheriff’s office said Roman was able to escape after he pretended to be another inmate who was scheduled to be released on Tuesday morning.

“On April 17, 2023, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department that an inmate had escaped from custody,” the department said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said it dispatched deputies to the jail, which is located in the city of Longview, and an investigation began.

It was discovered Roman escaped by impersonating a cellmate who did not respond when his name was called by a corrections officer because the man was sleeping.

“When the corrections officer called for the inmate, Roman identified himself as that inmate and went with the corrections officer to be processed out of custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

Jailers reported that Roman and the man who was scheduled to be released shared “similar features.”

“During the release process, Roman received property belonging to the other inmate and signed paperwork by forging that inmate’s name,” the statement said.

Roman was released from the jail with his cellmate’s clothing, keys and a wallet that contained the man’s identification and a debit card.

The mistake was only discovered when the victim asked jail staff when he would be released.

“Roman was last seen wearing a blue hoody sweatshirt, a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and brown slippers,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to The Oregonian, the fugitive was in custody facing drug charges.

He now faces charges of second-degree escape, first-degree criminal impersonation, forgery, and second- and third-degree theft.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in the area were looking for the fugitive.

In an update on the original post, the sheriff’s office said “the suspect is in custody.”

Longview is located roughly 50 miles north of Portland, Oregon.

