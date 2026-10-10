Inmates Baptized at Sheriff's Office in Powerful Display of Gospel Truth

No one is beyond the love of our Lord Jesus Christ.

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office showed their community in Missouri that they are willing to help anyone accept His embrace when five inmates were baptized, according to a Facebook post from Sept. 29.

The post reads, “The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is incredibly grateful for the involvement and support of our community.”

“We are blessed to have representatives from several local churches and religious organizations who faithfully visit our inmates, offering encouragement, hope, and the message of the Gospel.”

“When these dedicated members of our community learned that several inmates had expressed a desire to be baptized, they came together to make it possible.”

The post then commented on the significance of this moment for the five men and their spiritual growth.

“What a powerful reminder that faith, hope, and second chances can reach people wherever they are. We are thankful for the churches, pastors, ministers, volunteers, and community members who give their time and hearts to serve others.”

“Please join us in celebrating these five men as they took this meaningful step in their faith journey. We are grateful to everyone who helped make today possible,” the post read.

God often chooses broken people who have strayed from the narrow way to be His warriors.

Paul once held the robes of the men who stoned the martyr Stephen before Jesus called him on the road to Damascus.

Do you believe that everyone deserves a second chance, regardless of their past? Yes, everyone deserves a second chance Only in certain cases No, some actions are unforgivable Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, everyone deserves a second chance 70% (52 votes) Only in certain cases 18% (13 votes) No, some actions are unforgivable 12% (9 votes)

King David committed adultery with Bathsheba and had her husband, Uriah the Hittite, killed in battle.

Still, he was not beyond God’s grace, repenting for his actions.

In 2 Corinthians 5:17, we read, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”

There are numerous assurances in Scripture that no matter the deed, no matter the sin, the embrace of Jesus Christ awaits those who repent and believe in Him.

We are only defeated by our sins if we let them drag us down, leading us away from His love.

For the inmates in Howell County, regardless of their crimes, there is a path forward.

Anyone doubting this should look at their example. These men are not too far gone.

None of us are either.

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