Insane Close-Up Video of Philadelphia Crash Appears to Catch 'Allahu Akbar' at Moment of Impact

A new video of a Learjet crash in Philadelphia Friday night appears to record the explosion and a terrified onlooker’s panicked reaction to it.

According to CBS News, the Learjet 55 went down shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport bound for Springfield, Missouri.

Moments after takeoff, at 6:07 p.m., the plane crashed into a neighborhood close by the Roosevelt Mall, exploding and setting fire to several homes.

The new video, posted by X account Philly Crime Update, shows the explosion followed by a man shouting “Allahu akbar!”

“Allahu akbar! What the hell?” the man screams. “What the hell? Oh my God!”

The video could not be independently verified, although it was similar to other videos of the crash.

While “Allahu akbar” is often associated in the zeitgeist with extremist actions, the Arabic phrase — which translates to “god is great” or “god is the greatest — is a commonly used exclamation among Muslims, particularly in times of amazement or terror.

Other footage showed similarly horrific scenes from the accident:

The plane, which carried six people, was operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. Four of the occupants were crew, one was a pediatric patient, the other escorting the patient.

The patient was on her way home to Mexico after receiving treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia, a spokesman for the hospital said.

“It’s extremely hard and extremely difficult, those that were involved directly in her care were very aware that she was going to be traveling home and there had actually been a sendoff for her today,” said Mel Bower, the hospital spokesman.

The accident came just two days after 67 people died in a mid-air collision just outside of Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C.

In that crash, an American Eagle commuter jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, with both craft plunging into the Potomac River. No one survived the accident.

