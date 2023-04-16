Insane Video Shows Man Fend Off 4 Attempted Car Thief Suspects - Then 1 Sound Sends Them Running

A security camera video showed a Connecticut homeowner waging a valiant but losing battle against four would-be car thieves until his wife’s voice came to the rescue.

The Rocky Hill Police Department released the video of the Monday incident on its Facebook page in calling for help to identify the four masked attackers.

“The incident was recorded on the homeowner’s surveillance camera. The surveillance video is being released in an attempt to identify the suspects,” it posted.

The video began with one figure surreptitiously entering a red car parked in the driveway of a home.

A man emerged and hauled the individual out of the car, saying, “Get out of here” and “Who the f*** do you think you are?”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

VIOLENT VIDEO: Rocky Hill police posted this video of young burglary suspects attacking a car owner. Story: https://t.co/xORnot88eN pic.twitter.com/6Pfu2CxKCS — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) April 12, 2023

As they wrestle, two masked figures come to the aid of the would-be thief and punch at kick at the homeowner, who continues to struggle. A fourth figure soon arrives and joins in the attack on the man.

Then, from inside the house, a woman’s voice comes over the security system’s speaker.

“I’m calling the cops,” she yelled out.

At that, three figures run away. The man tried to hold onto the ankles of one of his attackers, but the figure breaks free and runs to a nearby car, which then sped away.

Rocky Hill Police Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan said homeowners should be wary about trying to stop thieves, according to WVIT-TV.

“Thank God that he wasn’t seriously hurt. We’re seeing a lot of these incidents throughout the state and the country that people are intervening, and the suspect may have a weapon,” he said.

“We have a lot of tools at our disposal that we could try to follow up to try to locate these suspects and I know it’s very difficult when you see people break into your cars,” he said.

Noting that the car that was the target of the thieves was not locked, Foss-Rugan said protection is important.

“We’ve got to keep our garages locked. We have to keep the doors locked. We have to keep the valuables out of the car,” he said.

According to WVIT, the homeowner was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

