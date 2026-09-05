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Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz exits the courthouse after a mistrial was called during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026.
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz exits the courthouse after a mistrial was called during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026. (Joseph Prezioso - AFP / Getty Images)

'Insensitive Is Killing Three Children!' DA Blasts Critics Who Called the Lindsay Clancy Prosecution 'Insensitive'

 By Michael Austin  September 5, 2026 at 1:56pm
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After a mistrial was declared Friday in the case of Lindsay Clancy, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz strongly rebuked the notion that trying to hold Clancy accountable for the killing of her three children was “insensitive.”

As he answered questions from reporters after the mistrial was declared, Cruz was asked by a journalist about what he would “say to those people who felt that the whole prosecution was insensitive,” per footage of the exchange posted on social media.

“Was what?” Cruz asked in disbelief.

“Insensitive? Insensitive is killing three children. Insensitive is ignoring those facts,” he retorted.

“We have an obligation to stand up for those people and seek justice,” Cruz continued.

“And make sure the defendant gets justice, and make sure they get justice,” he said, referring to the three children.

“So if people can’t understand that, I don’t know how I can answer that question.”

Attorneys for Clancy acknowledged that she killed her three children, but claimed she was in a state of postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally liable.

Cruz was adamant that Clancy should be held accountable — even as she garners an unexpected level of cultural support.

“I understand that this has been an emotional trial for everyone,” Cruz said, per a report from PBS.

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“This case was about Lindsay Clancy and what she did… the cruel and calculated killing of three innocents.”

“This was and has always been about getting justice for those beautiful babies,” he emphasized.

“Children were murdered and it’s our job to seek justice.”

Cruz said that a decision about a second trial has not yet been made.

“This was and has always been about getting justice for those three little babies. We’re here at this courthouse today because those children are not,” he added.

“Children were murdered, and it’s our job to seek justice.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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