Share
Commentary

Inside the 3-Hour Hearing That Destroyed Hunter Biden's Plea Deal: 'Really Bad for Everyone'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 27, 2023 at 3:38pm
Share

To say that Hunter Biden had a bad day in federal court on Wednesday is an understatement.

It was just supposed to be a routine short hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, during which U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika would sign off on the sweetheart plea deal reached by Biden’s attorneys and federal prosecutors last month.

Biden would then ride off into the sunset free from any concerns about being prosecuted for past alleged wrongdoing.

Meanwhile his father, President Joe Biden, could run for re-election without a criminal trial delving into his family’s shady overseas business dealings including in Ukraine and China.

But things didn’t go as planned.

Trending:
Hunter Biden Prosecutor Forced to Make Confession in Court, Judge Orders Him to 'Sit Down'

The hearing that was expected to take perhaps minutes turned into three hours, ABC News reported.

Biden was to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges, while a third illegal gun possession charge would be diverted for two years and dropped altogether if he adhered to certain terms, including being drug-free during that time period.

However, the deal fell through when Noreika called into question the blanket immunity from future prosecution that Biden’s attorneys believed the agreement included.

Under questioning from the judge, federal prosecutors denied the agreement offered immunity from future prosecution, such as under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Do you think Hunter Biden will get off scot-free?

The DOJ website explains that FARA requires, “certain agents of foreign principals who are engaged in political activities or other activities specified under the statute to make periodic public disclosure of their relationship with the foreign principal, as well as activities, receipts and disbursements in support of those activities.”

Federal prosecutors charged former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort with multiple FARA violations in 2018 and extracted a guilty plea for failing to register as an agent of the government of Ukraine. He was sentenced to 73 months in prison.

Hunter Biden earned a reported $1 million per year to sit on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, and accounts associated with him received roughly $5 million from Chinese energy firm CEFC, according to the New York Post.

Washington Examiner reported that the younger Biden “communicated with U.S. government employees in their official capacity about [Burisma] during the Obama administration, a fact conservative group America First Legal uncovered in emails it obtained from the National Archives.”

Earlier this month, America First Legal sued Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ for failing to enforce FARA in relation to the president’s son.

Related:
White House Breaks Silence on Whether Joe Biden Will Pardon Hunter

After Noreika raised the possibility of FARA violations, a federal prosecutor told her they could still be on the table.

Biden attorney Christopher Clark then reportedly became angry.

“I don’t know what you’re trying to accomplish,” Clark said, speaking to prosecutors, CBS News reported. “We’ll rip it up!” he added referring to the plea agreement.

“As far as I’m concerned, the plea agreement is null and void,” Clark also stated, which stirred audible gasps in the courtroom, according to ABC News.

“Meanwhile, a visibly agitated Hunter Biden transitioned from sitting to standing, summoning various members of his legal team to discuss developments, and consulting with Clark,” ABC said.

Moments later, Clark was overheard telling prosecutors, “Really bad for everyone … no good.”

Axios reported that Biden could be seen partially throwing his hands up in the air, apparently frustrated the case would not be coming to a close.

“I know you wanted to get this done,” Noreika told Biden. “I’m sorry, but I need more information. We need to get this right.”

Biden ultimately withdrew from the plea deal and pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

So it was a really bad day for Biden, but perhaps the forerunner to a good day for the cause of justice.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Maricopa County Blames Printers for Election Chaos, But the Manufacturer Is Saying Not So Fast
Biden Admin Withholding Funding from Schools with Hunting Programs by 'Blatantly Misconstruing' Bipartisan Law: Report
Biden May Have to Use His 'Break-the-Glass Option' to Keep Hunter Out of Jail: Top Law Professor
Inside the 3-Hour Hearing That Destroyed Hunter Biden's Plea Deal: 'Really Bad for Everyone'
Top Law Professor: Hunter Biden Court Debacle 'A Case of the DOJ Being Hoisted on Its Own Petard' in Bid to 'Hold Off' Congress
See more...

Conversation