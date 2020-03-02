'Inside the Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead at Age 93

James Lipton, best known for hosting the Bravo television series “Inside the Actors Studio,” passed away Monday morning after battling bladder cancer. He was 93 years old.

“He lived each day as if it were his last,” his wife, Kedakai Mercedes Lipton told The Hollywood Reporter.

“His work was his passion, loved what he did and all the people he worked with. He empowered people to do their best, and hopefully his spirit, curiosity and passion will live on.”

On the award-winning show, Lipton interviewed acting legends in front of an audience of students eager to learn the craft from the best.

Those watching the show on television also gained a greater insight into the craft from the stars that so brilliantly shared their talent with the world.

He interviewed over 200 guests during the show’s nearly 25-year run, including such stars as Robin Williams, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper and Sally Field.

He also interviewed directors Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

‘Inside the Actors Studio’ was one of the cable network’s longest-running series.

Litpon’s distinct interviewing skills captivated audiences across the world, which greatly contributed to the 20 Emmy nominations the show received, according to People.

In 2000, comedian Will Ferrell impersonated Lipton on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Kate Hudson. Nearly 12 years later, Lipton told CNN that Ferrell’s impersonation was “flattering.”

“I think he’s got me cold,” Lipton added.

The show did win one Emmy in the “Outstanding Nonfiction Series or Special” category in 2013.

Lipton was born on Sept. 19, 1926, according to Hollywood Reporter, and served with the Air Force during World War II.

After the war, he moved to New York with the intention of becoming a lawyer, but eventually began studying movie and television production.

Before “Inside the Actors Studio,” Lipton appeared on several television shows such as “You Are There” and “Guiding Light,” and even appeared in episodes of “Arrested Development.”

In 2007, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmy Awards and later, in 2016, he received a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Reality Show Host.

Lipton is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Kedakai Mercedes Lipton.

