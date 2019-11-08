Insider Behind Epstein Leak Breaks Silence After ABC's 'Seek-and-Destroy' Mission

After a leaked recording proved ABC News killed a damning story about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the network’s retaliatory actions only threw gasoline on the fire.

The network went on an all-out mole hunt to find the leaker and reportedly believed it was successful. Although the staffer had moved on to another company, ABC News contacted her new employer, CBS News, and she was fired.

Now ABC is in for even more bad news as it appears the supposed leaker it hunted down and got fired — former producer Ashley Bianco — is an innocent woman.

Project Veritas uploaded a statement on Nov. 8 from the real ABC News insider in which the leaker says he acted alone in releasing the tape of anchor Amy Robach commenting on the network’s decision to kill the Epstein story.

The person said the statement was released because of ABC’s brutal actions against Bianco.

TRENDING: Fox News Anchor Shannon Bream's Eye Pain Was So Severe She Contemplated Suicide

Written under the pseudonym of Ignotus, which means “unknown” in Latin, the leaker explains what led him to help the damning tape hit the public eye.

“I came forward with this information bearing no motives other than to have this information public,” Ignotus wrote. “I did not and do not seek any personal gain from this information whether it be financial or otherwise and will always decline.”

“I care not about petty political quarrels and only hope for the best in all of us,” he later said.

In the statement, it becomes clear the real leaker never left ABC News at all. Bianco left ABC for CBS.

Is ABC News trying to hide something? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5101 Votes) 0% (8 Votes)

“It is terrible that you have been lashed out at by the company,” Ignotus wrote to Bianco. “I know some may put the burden of guilt on me, but my conscience is clear. The actions of the company towards you are the result of their own and not anyone else.”

The network’s ruthless investigation that led to the dismissal of the apparently wrongfully accused Bianco only appears to have kicked a hornet’s nest.

Addressing ABC News in his closing paragraph, the leaker holds nothing back.

“I sit right here with you all in complete shock. I, like many, are at a loss for words on how this has been handled,” he wrote. “Instead of addressing this head-on like the company has in the past, it has spun into a mission of seek-and-destroy.

“Innocent people that have absolutely nothing to do with this are being hunted down as if we are all a sport.”

RELATED: House Republicans Demand Answers from ABC About Squashed Epstein Story: 'Deeply Concerned'

On Nov. 8, Bianco sat down with former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly and explained the situation.

ABC News’ handling of Bianco’s firing brought the young woman to tears as she expressed her fear for the future.

“I’m not the whistleblower,” she told Kelly.

“I just want my career back,” Bianco said later in the emotional interview. “I want people to know I didn’t do it. That’s all I want.”

Although ABC is fighting tooth and nail to crush this narrative, it looks like things are only getting started for the network. Reports are now coming out about more video to be leaked.

When Robach said “there were a lot of men in those planes,” it appears as though she could have been referring to those in high positions at ABC.

. @JamesOKeefeIII tells me there is more video coming. When asked about ABC’s motivations for killing the Epstein story, he quotes Amy Robach “there were a lot of men in those planes.” #DanaRadio — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 8, 2019

ABC’s attempt to destroy this story has only galvanized criticism against the network.

Now, it looks like in its attempt to stamp out a single Epstein story, the network might have inadvertently stepped on a landmine.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.