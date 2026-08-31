A top prosecutor who has worked in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office for two years has alleged he was instructed to target President Donald Trump and his allies with lawfare.

New York Assistant Attorney General Daniel Wiesenfeld made the bombshell accusation in an internal email sent Friday morning to over 2,000 department employees, as reported by the Times Union.

He wrote that his bureau chief, Shamiso Maswoswe, had directed him to target “Trump himself, Truth Social, Hewlett Packard (DOJ approved merger)… without having a credible reason for targeting this organizations and individuals.”

His specific lawfare assignment from Maswoswe was “to find and pursue crimes committed by specific individuals and organizations affiliated with Donald Trump,” Wiesenfeld wrote in the department-wide email.

HOLY CRAP Prosecutor in NY AG Letitia James’ office, says he was ordered by his boss Bureau Chief Shamiso Maswoswe to target Trump and groups associated with Trump, according to an email obtained by the Times-Union pic.twitter.com/0jbKAkpa1q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 31, 2026

He went on to recommend that other attorneys in James’ office not follow her corrupt orders.

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“If you believe Trump is using [Department of Justice] attorneys to prosecute his enemies and further his political interests, you should find it equally troubling that Tish [James] is doing exactly the same thing,” he wrote.

“I ask that you not serve as Tish’s personal attorneys by targeting her political enemies. Instead, I hope you choose to prosecute crimes and find the individuals accountable, rather than targeting individuals and then finding crimes,” he added.

Wiesenfeld also accused James of using “significant public taxpayer dollars to target convenient public enemies” while simultaneously doing nothing about “rampant nonprofit homeless shelter fraud and antisemitic crimes in and around synagogues.”

He further appeared to signal that he doesn’t care if he loses his job, writing that the “best part of having f*** you money is being able to tell the truth, without fear of consequences so here we go.”

According to the Times Union, James’ staff promptly deleted the email and then sent a follow-up by general counsel Kumiki Gibson letting employees know that the email involved an “internal matter” and that nobody in the office was “in danger.”

Questioned by the Times Union, a representative for James dismissed the matter altogether.

“This is a personnel matter, and the employee in question has been placed on administrative leave with full pay,” spokeswoman Alexis Richards said.

“The office of the attorney general is committed to upholding New York’s laws and protecting the rights and freedoms of all New Yorkers, regardless of political beliefs. We strongly reject any assertion to the contrary,” she added.

The discovery of James’ alleged lawfare campaign against Trump comes as no surprise to Trump-supporting conservatives who’ve been watching the New York official plot against the president for years.

“We will prosecute the president for crimes committed in New York state,” James famously vowed just a month after being elected attorney general in 2018.

During her actual campaign, she repeatedly referred to the president as an “illegitimate president,” a “con man,” and a “carnival barker.”

Letitia ‘Tish’ James will be the first Black attorney general in New York State history. As a candidate, she’s vowed to challenge Donald Trump, whom she sees as an ‘illegitimate president’ pic.twitter.com/LJRxjM4MwQ — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) November 7, 2018

James even vowed to prosecute the president regardless of whether his then-vice president, Mike Pence, pardoned him.

“If, in fact, Vice President Pence were to pardon President Trump, clearly the office of attorney general… we will prosecute the president for crimes committed in New York state,” she said, as reported by Spectrum News.

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