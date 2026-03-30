Insider Reports Secret Service Has Tight Restrictions on Tiger Woods and Trump's Grandkids

Golf legend Tiger Woods is dating President Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa, but is barred by the Secret Service from driving her children around due to his apparent substance-abuse issues.

That’s what a source told the New York Post in the wake of Woods’ latest car crash and DUI arrest in Florida last week.

Woods, a longtime friend of the president, has been dating Vanessa Trump since 2024.

Vanessa has five children with Donald Trump, Jr. The couple divorced in 2018.

Despite his friendship with the president, the Secret Service agents tasked with guarding Trump’s family won’t allow Woods to drive the President’s grandchildren around.

The agents are “certainly not letting Tiger Woods — even without the DUI” drive the kids, the source told the Post.

Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday after clipping another vehicle and rolling his car on Jupiter Island, Florida.

The golf great was previously arrested for DUI in 2017, after being found asleep at the wheel of a running car.

Tiger Woods getting cuffed on DUI charge after slamming into truck & refusing urine test His 3rd crash, these are his previous & today’s mugshot https://t.co/hMNcIXrECV pic.twitter.com/66mf2KfKQ2 — RT (@RT_com) March 28, 2026

After crashing his car last week, Woods passed a Breathalyzer test — registering 0.00 percent for alcohol — but refused to provide a urine sample, evidently because he has been taking prescription pain medication for years to treat chronic injuries.

The president offered nothing but support for his “very close friend” when asked about Woods’ accident on Friday.

“I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident and that’s all I know. Very close friend of mine,” Trump told reporters.

“He’s an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty,” the president added.

Trump, who has been friends with Woods for two decades, has golfed with him numerous times and hosted him at the White House.

Pres. Trump called golfer Tiger Woods “a global symbol of American excellence, devotion and drive” before presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods in a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. https://t.co/r2dYZ8bBW3 pic.twitter.com/T0v7E65Zvo — ABC News (@ABC) May 7, 2019

President Trump welcomes legendary golfer @TigerWoods to the White House: “TIGER! TIGER! TIGER!” pic.twitter.com/Y73WJVzi52 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2025

At a time when celebrities cravenly cave to pressure from liberal mobs, Woods has been a steadfast Trump supporter for 20 years.

Like everyone else, Woods, 50, is clearly wrestling with some personal demons.

Hopefully, he can channel his legendary self-discipline to conquer his substance issues and emerge healthier and more resilient than ever.

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