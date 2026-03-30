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Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club talks with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, after a match against Boston Common Golf March 17 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
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Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club talks with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, after a match against Boston Common Golf March 17 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (James Gilbert - TGL Golf / Getty Images)

Insider Reports Secret Service Has Tight Restrictions on Tiger Woods and Trump's Grandkids

 By Samantha Chang  March 30, 2026 at 12:00pm
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Golf legend Tiger Woods is dating President Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa, but is barred by the Secret Service from driving her children around due to his apparent substance-abuse issues.

That’s what a source told the New York Post in the wake of Woods’ latest car crash and DUI arrest in Florida last week.

Woods, a longtime friend of the president, has been dating Vanessa Trump since 2024.

Vanessa has five children with Donald Trump, Jr. The couple divorced in 2018.

Despite his friendship with the president, the Secret Service agents tasked with guarding Trump’s family won’t allow Woods to drive the President’s grandchildren around.

The agents are “certainly not letting Tiger Woods — even without the DUI” drive the kids, the source told the Post.

Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday after clipping another vehicle and rolling his car on Jupiter Island, Florida.

The golf great was previously arrested for DUI in 2017, after being found asleep at the wheel of a running car.

After crashing his car last week, Woods passed a Breathalyzer test — registering 0.00 percent for alcohol — but refused to provide a urine sample, evidently because he has been taking prescription pain medication for years to treat chronic injuries.

The president offered nothing but support for his “very close friend” when asked about Woods’ accident on Friday.

Related:
Feminists Furious Over 'Gift' Tiger Woods Handed to Justin Thomas After Outdriving Him

“I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident and that’s all I know. Very close friend of mine,” Trump told reporters.

“He’s an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty,” the president added.

Trump, who has been friends with Woods for two decades, has golfed with him numerous times and hosted him at the White House.

At a time when celebrities cravenly cave to pressure from liberal mobs, Woods has been a steadfast Trump supporter for 20 years.

Like everyone else, Woods, 50, is clearly wrestling with some personal demons.

Hopefully, he can channel his legendary self-discipline to conquer his substance issues and emerge healthier and more resilient than ever.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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