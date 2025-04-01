Insider Shares the Deportation Numbers We're Not Supposed to Know Yet, and They're Astounding

In one respect, President Donald Trump’s breakneck pace of activity since returning to office in January has worked against him.

With the president having undertaken so many crucial initiatives and accomplished so much in such a short period, he has run the ironic risk that the public, dizzied by each day’s voluminous Trump-related news cycle, could struggle to keep up with it all and thereby lose sight of even his most important pre-election promises and early achievements.

For instance, in a Monday exclusive, the New York Post, citing anonymous sources at Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security, reported that in a mere 70 days, the Trump administration has already deported more than 100,000 illegal immigrants.

ICE arrested 113K, deported over 100K since Trump’s return as prez maintains promise to boot illegal migrants, alleged gangbangers: sources https://t.co/dhlEyaoDf6 pic.twitter.com/M15Zt1QGpx — New York Post (@nypost) April 1, 2025

Of course, the sources’ anonymity suggested that officials might not have intended such numbers for public consumption. Perhaps they did not. Or, perhaps something else explains the anonymity.

Either way, that total could strike the casual observer as jarring. Even political junkies caught up in the news cycle might raise eyebrows.

After all, following intense early coverage, media outlets have largely lost sight of the Trump administration’s ongoing deportation efforts. And everyone knows why: the public approves of deportations, so the establishment media cannot look into the matter too closely.

The anonymous sources characterized Trump’s deportation efforts in quiet, understated, workmanlike terms.

“He’s doing what he was voted in to do. Point blank!” one ICE source said.

Likewise, DHS sources described the record-low 7,000 March border crossings as “the Trump effect.”

“Illegal entries into the United States are no longer a backdoor way to getting status,” one source said.

For perspective, of course, one cannot ignore the phrase “no longer.”

As the Post noted, former President Joe Biden’s criminal administration allowed 137,000 migrants to cross the border in March 2024 alone.

Indeed, the word “criminal” might not qualify as sufficiently harsh for the Biden-era betrayal.

How many women and children fell victim to sex trafficking in those years? In August, Biden’s own DHS admitted that it had lost track of 323,000 children.

Likewise, the families of American women and girls raped and murdered by migrants may spend years praying for the strength to forgive.

And it all happened because Biden and the Democrats wanted to import cheap labor and future voters.

In short, amid a flurry of revolutionary activity, one could lose sight of a lone issue, even a crucial one.

Nonetheless, it appears that we may rest assured of the Trump administration’s commitment to cleaning up Biden’s open-border mess.

