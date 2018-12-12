Report: Women’s March Leaders Spouted Anti-Semitic Theories at First Meeting

Two leaders of the anti-Trump Women’s March engaged in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories prior to the massive gathering, according to a report by Tablet magazine.

Tamika Mallory and Carmen Perez “allegedly first asserted that Jewish people bore a special collective responsibility as exploiters of black and brown people — and even, according to a close secondhand source, claimed that Jews were proven to have been leaders of the American slave trade,” Tablet reported.

This popular theory can found in a book by Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam, “The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews.”

The theory became so popular that Henry Louis Gates Jr. wrote, “Among significant sectors of the black community, this brief has become a credo of a new philosophy of black self-affirmation,” in an Op-Ed for The New York Times in 1992.

Mallory, however, is denying the allegations that such conversations ever took place.

Another leader of the group, Mari Lynn Foulger who took on the name Bob Bland, said, “There was a particular conversation around how white women had centered themselves — and also around the dynamics of racial justice and why it was essential that racial justice be a part of the women’s rights conversation.”

According to Tablet, both Bland and Mallory insist that the conversation had nothing to do with Jews.

However, Evvie Harmon, another leader of the group, wrote Tablet concerning an anti-semitic incident that occurred shortly after the march.

A group of about seven women, including Mallory and Linda Sarsour, met in Mallory’s apartment for a debriefing.

Harmon wrote, “I suddenly realized that Tamika and Carmen were facing Vanessa, who was sitting on a couch, and berating her — but it wasn’t about her being white. It was about her being Jewish. ‘Your people this, your people that.’”

“I was raised in the South,” she continued, “and the language that was used is language that I’m very used to hearing in rural South Carolina. Just instead of against black people, against Jewish people. They even said to her ‘your people hold all the wealth.’ You could hear a pin drop. It was awful.”

Additionally, a bi-weekly phone call in March 2018 ended with upset members as Mallory defended her attendance at a Louis Farrakhan rally where he blamed Jews for “degenerate behavior in Hollywood, turning men into women and women into men.”

A few weeks later, members of the march heard that the members of the Nation of Islam would be providing security detail.

A former spokesperson for the Women’s March, Mercy Morganfield told the Tablet, “Bob called me secretly and said, ‘Mercy, they have been in bed with the Nation of Islam since day one: They do all of our security.'” Bland denied making this phone call in an interview with Tablet.

Last month, the founder of the Women’s March, Teresa Shook, called on its leaders to step down over the anti-semitic remarks.

Shook wrote in a Facebook post, “Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez of Women’s March, Inc. have steered the Movement away from its true course. I have waited, hoping they would right the ship. But they have not.”

