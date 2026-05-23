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An emergency room entrance at night with an ambulance parked out front. (sshepard / Getty Images)

Instant Noodle Product Recalled After Life-Threatening Allergens Detected

 By Michael Austin  May 23, 2026 at 9:30am
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Fly By Jing announced that it would voluntarily recall some of their instant noodle products after possible exposure to peanuts.

The Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles, which were sold in single packs and four-packs, could induce “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if consumed by people with peanut allergies, per a recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The UPC/Barcode number for recalled single packs is 8-50052-23988-6, and the number for four-packs is 8-50052-23991-6.

The products have Best By dates of Oct. 15, 2026; Dec. 6, 2026; and March 23, 2027.

“Peanuts are not an intended ingredient in Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles,” the recall notice said.

“Fly By Jing discovered a third-party manufacturer produced the product on equipment that also processes peanuts under conditions that may have led to peanut being in Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles,” it added.

“As a result, Fly By Jing has immediately ceased distribution of the affected products, notified customers and retail partners, and placed all remaining inventory on hold.”

In response to the possible cross-contamination, Fly By Jing implemented a series of new safety checks.

Those included “strengthened allergen-control procedures with the third-party manufacturer.”

The other noodle flavors Fly By Jing sells were not impacted.

The recall advised customers with peanut allergies not to consume the potentially affected products.

They can return the products to the location they were purchased for a full refund.

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Fly By Jing can be reached by means of a consumer hotline, (866) 862-2645, which is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific time.

Peanut allergies involve the body’s immune system reacting strongly to peanuts, according to a webpage from the Mayo Clinic.

Those affected may experience hives, redness, or swelling.

In some cases, they can experience tightness of the throat or shortness of breath.

“Peanut allergy is the most common cause of anaphylaxis due to food,” the Mayo Clinic said.

“Peanut allergy has been increasing in children. Even if you or your child has shown only a mild reaction to peanuts, it’s important to talk to a healthcare professional. There is still a risk of a more serious future reaction,” the organization added.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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